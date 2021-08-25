Plymouth will host a free shred event; bonus items such as bicycles and textiles will be welcomed

PLYMOUTH, MN - The City of Plymouth will offer a free paper shredding event on Tuesday, September 21, from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Plymouth Maintenance Facility, 14900 23rd Ave. N. As an added plus, homeowners, can recycle their bicycles and clothes. The event is solely open to Plymouth residents; identification or proof of residency is required.

The upcoming event will accept only the following things:

Paper – No three-ring binders or binder clips are permitted. However, paper clips and staples that are affixed to documents are allowed. Bicycles and bicycle components. Textiles - These items may be in poor or unusable condition. Clothing, any substance made of cloth, including undergarments

Mattresses

Shoes

Coats, jackets, and other forms of outerwear

Belts, purses, and backpacks

Irons, ironing boards, crockpots, toasters, pots and pans, silverware, décor, and knickknacks are examples of small home objects.

However, there is a list of objects that locals should not bring to the event. Furniture, microwaves, televisions, computer monitors, video game consoles, speakers, carpet, carpet padding, carpets, and mattresses will not be accepted.

The event's regulations state that all vehicles must arrive on 23rd Avenue from Fernbrook Lane alone. Fernbrook Lane can be accessed via Highway 55 or County Road 6.

Please keep in mind that residents must remain in their vehicles at all times. On-site personnel will retrieve goods from each car in a safe manner. Paper is shredded on-site at the event and is handled and recycled in a secure manner.

The City asks homeowners to bring their containers, such as cardboard boxes or paper bags, with them.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.