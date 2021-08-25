The city of Pequot Lakes is developing PLFD Scholarship in Honor of Ronald Myers

PEQUOT LAKES, MN - Scholarships are a way for those who are less able to pursue higher education, the costs of which are pretty draining. It is not easy for people, especially youth who have just graduated from high school, to get proper scholarships in suburban areas. Therefore, it makes the government and communities explore all means to provide one.

With the PLFD scholarship and a form of remembering and appreciating the services and hard work of Ronald Myers, the city of Pequot Lakes opens up this educational field for all its people.

As of March 24, 1990, Ron Myers joined the Pequot Lakes Volunteer Fire Department. Ron had a burning desire to learn everything he could about being a fireman from the very beginning. Firefighting was only one of the numerous lessons he took. He also took seminars on pumping out wildland fires, dangerous materials, as well as many others.

Auto extrication and motor vehicle rescue piqued his attention. Because of his extensive training, he became the go-to guy for all aspects of using the Hurst tool (which we all know as the Jaws of Life). His other passions were woodworking, tree-farming, and canoeing, and camping, to name a few.

His woodworking would span from fine furniture to building a home or garage. His abilities were numerous, and he will be missed by the Pequot Lakes Fire Department and the community as a whole. The scholarship will help the community to maintain the tradition of giving back and remembering those who have helped in the past.

If you are interested in applying for one, please download the registration form here.

Donations to the Ronald Myers Memorial Scholarship can be made by contacting the Pequot Lakes Volunteer Fire Department at (218)568-8201 or mail the donation to 4638 Main St, Pequot Lakes, MN 56472.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.