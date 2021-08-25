Solid Waste and Recycling the Lakeland way

LAKELAND, MN - A total of more than 3 million metric tons of trash is collected each year in the Twin Cities. It is estimated that only 50% of this waste gets recycled. The quantity of rubbish being dumped in landfills is rising. During the year 2014, Lakeland established a single stream. Maroney's Sanitation picks up recycling curbside every Wednesday. Eureka Recycling is a company that recycles wastes.

The city of Lakeland has recycled approximately 400 tons of trash since 2015. Lakeland provides a tip for you when out on a hiking trip or just stroll in the community. Be sure to bring along a knapsack to carry any recyclable or trash items when there is not a trash or recycling bin nearby.

In order to reduce the amount of trash we produce and dispose of, we need to make it less useless and repurpose it as much as feasible. Reducing waste is essential for a number of reasons, including:

1. Resources like air, fossil fuels, and water need to be protected.

2. Reducing the amount of money spent on waste. Saving money by using a smaller cart also benefits the environment.

3. Making a donation or disposing of reusable items

Your item will be warmly welcomed at one of the local thrift stores or drop boxes throughout town if it is nice enough to give to a friend.

In addition to the city's certified garbage haulers, householders have the option of using additional trash haul. Lakeland's garbage hauling licensees include the following: Advanced Disposal Services, Inc., Eureka Recycling, Highland Sanitation, Maroney's Sanitation, and Waste Management.

You can reach out to Maroney's Sanitation, Inc. by calling 651.439.7279 or visit their official website on http://www.maroneysinc.com/_index.php.

For further information and waste recycling tips, explore Lakeland's official website on http://ci.lakeland.mn.us/.

