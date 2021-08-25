City of Freeport update watering restrictions

FREEPORT, MN - All Minnesotans must do their part to save water at this time of extreme drought. This extended dry period is affecting more than half of Minnesota. The average Minnesotan uses approximately 52 gallons per person per day.

From August 16 to 20, started construction on August 16 with the removal of the old asphalt and the installation of temporary water equipment. During August 23-27, work on replacing the sanitary sewer on 4th Avenue NW will begin underground. 2nd Ave NW and ultimately 3rd St NW will be next in line for the sewer.

As soon as the sewer is finished, the contractor will begin construction on a water main in the exact location. There is a good chance that this work will continue into the week of August 30.

For aid in becoming more water-efficient, check with your local water or energy provider for free water efficiency kits and rebate or cost-sharing programs for water-efficient equipment. Using less water during bathing is easy with the following tips:

1. Shorten the duration of your showers to conserve water.

2. Aim for 3 to 5 minutes in the shower with a timer.

3. If you're shampooing or lathering, shut it off, then turn it back for rinse.

As a result, toilet use accounts for approximately 24 percent of a home's water usage. There's much more waste in outdated toilets.

Nearly 9 billion gallons of water are used every day by Americans to maintain their lawns and overwatering of lawns and gardens is a common occurrence. As a result, Minnesotans spend a great deal of time outside throughout summer. A lot of watering places a strain on the water supply. As long as the scenery is appealing, there are ways to minimize consumption.

Click here for more tips. To speak with someone on-site or ask for concerns regarding the project, please contact Jessica ( 320.402.4581.) at the engineer's office.

