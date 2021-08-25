Explore inaugural series of Minnesota Zoo: Zoo After Hours

APPLE VALLEY, MN - Have you ever wondered, what happens after the zoo is closed? When it becomes dark, what do the animals do? Zoo After Hours will be the answer to your questions. The Minnesota Zoo is hosting Zoo After Hours by extending your visit so you can watch the animals in action after dark.

Zoo hours are being extended twice a month from June through August to allow you to see the zoo's natural beauty in a new way. Adults 18 and older are welcome to attend Zoo After Hours on select Fridays. At the same time, everyone is expected to participate in Zoo After Hours on select Saturdays.

Explore indoor and outdoor trails with your friends, family, and neighbors. All the while enjoying food, beverages, music, and of course, a chance to see magnificent animals from across the world.

The best part is when you attend one of the unique Zoo After Hours events you are actively helping to conserve animals throughout Minnesota and beyond!

What's Happening at Zoo After Hours?

At 4:30 – 8:30 p.m, you will see a difference between Tropics Trail and Minnesota Trail.

From 4:30 p.m – 8:00 p.m, you can visit Russia's Grizzly Coast and Northern Trail.

From 4:30 p.m – 8:00 p.m, you will be invited to Wells Fargo Family Farm.

From 4:30 p.m – 9:00 p.m, you can explore Education Table, Gift Store, and Live music.

For those over the age of 21, there will be food and beverages available for purchase. No outside alcoholic beverages are allowed.

You can purchase your ticket here, or visit

Zoo After Hours - Minnesota Zoo for further information.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.