Alexandria Couch and Micah Kraus as the artists behind "We Are"

Akron, OH - Have you noticed the few graphics popping up in downtown Akron? If not, check them out at the Main St.

Heartfelt artworks on banners, METRO RTA bus shelters, and the outdoor art gallery at Lock 3.

In presence as well, the stunning portraits have been merged with expressions of our city's identity alongside the abstracted street and geographical maps.

The arts were made by two artists from Akron. The Downtown Akron Partnership (DAP) gathered these two artists to highlight downtown as a destination for everyone. The initiative grew in size thanks to the sponsorship and involvement of philanthropic and community partners.

"We Are" is a collaboration between Alexandria Couch and Micah Kraus. They are the local pride artists of Akron.

Alexandria Couch is an American, born in 1998 in Akron, Ohio, and currently resides in Akron, Ohio. She is a printmaking, painting, and drawing undergraduate student at the University of Akron's Myers School of Art. Her dedication to the arts really portrayed her achievements as an artist. She was awarded the runner-up medal in the 2D visual arts category at the 2018 High Arts Festival.

She explained one of her works titled "Only at Home Inside Your Head" for the Akron Art Library. Her creation investigates what makes us feel at ease.

The next artist is Micah Kraus, who was born in Conneaut, Ohio, in 1976. He resides in Akron, Ohio as an artist and art teacher at Hoban High School.

Micah Kraus has a studio called Genuine Article. It is said that Genuine Article is a one-man show in the charming city of Akron, Ohio.

The term derives from a desire to create work that reflects Akron's genuine, little ragged, straightforward community. Micah claims that making products that people would use in their daily lives brings him a lot of delight.

That is why he made the studio the collaborative platform of his artworks. You can see his studio online here.

Support these two Akron's local artists. Encourage them to keep making art by showing appreciation for "We Are" on Main St. You can check the past progress of making "We Are" here.

