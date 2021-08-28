Wildland is available at The Nightlight's Virtual Screening Room

Akron, OH - The one and only local Akron's The Nightlight is playing Wildland in their virtual screening room.

The movie was directed by Jeanette Nordahl, who is a Danish film director. This movie is the premiere of last year's premiere movie. It has a danish version of the title called Kød & Blod, which can be translated as "flesh and blood."

The story is about Ida, a teenager who moves to live with her estranged aunt and her aunt's older sons when her mother is killed in a vehicle accident.

It was explained that the home is filled with physical warmth and affection, but the family lives a violent and criminal life outside of it.

When an unexpected murder puts the family's allegiance to one other under strain, tension rises as love and violence become intertwined. The protagonist Ida must answer the same dilemma as her mother did, which is the question of giving up on the family.

Watch the trailer for Wildland here.

This is claimed to be a 'crime' genre movie, but apparently, Ian Freer, in his review for Wildland, said that it doesn't do credit to its many shades, from its picture of a dissatisfied adolescent to its exercise in tightly coiled dread.

The movie is for all of you who struggle to find a perfect crime and complication of a family, which leads to a twist ending.

This may be a perfect opportunity to watch on the weekend. Unlock the movie on The Nightlight virtual stream fast because Wildland will stop screening on September 10.

