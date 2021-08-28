3 Best European Bakeries in Cleveland

Cleveland OH – Tired of having the same old baked goods at your local bakery, check out these three recommended European bakeries near you.

1. Farkas Pastry Shop

Famous for their pastry and bakery item, Farkas pastry shop offers handmade European pastries and tortes using only fresh, all-natural ingredients. Some of their specialties include Napoleons, Tortes, Dobos, Linzers, and European Hungarian Desserts.

Their exotic menus include Farkas originals such as Mocha Mousse Cups, Gerbeaud, Chocolate Rum Squares, and Amaretto Squares; Traditional European Pastries including Raspberry/Hazelnut Linzer, Nut Roll, Poppyseed Roll, Tepertos Pogacsa, Sos Stangli, Lemon Squares, and Belgian Chocolate Brownie; and Elegant Buttercream Tortes such as Hungarian Dobos Torte and Esterhazy Torte.

They have been in Cleveland for over 45 years perfecting original recipes from Budapest and Hungary and are located at 2700 Lorain Avenue Cleveland, OH 44113. You can email them at farkaspastries@gmail.com or call (216) 281-6200

2. Larder Delicatessen and Bakery

Located at 1455 West 29th St Cleveland, OH 44113, this European bakery serves a variety of foods from local ingredients such as knish, pastrami, and chocolate babka. Apart from baked goods, they also offer fresh groceries including flour, sugar, and milk.

Their mission is to create unique, creative, approachable, and comforting yet simple foods made from quality locally sourced and foraged ingredients. They aim to be the center where all are welcomed to share their exotic delicious food.

They offer menus including Sandwiches such as Pastrami, Daily Catch, and All-Day Breakfast; Pastries and Sweets such as Chocolate Chip Cookies, Rugulach, Cheesecake, Brownies, and Black and White Cookie; and Breadssuch as Rye, Challah, and Chocolate Babka. Apart from that, they also offer Boards including Meat and Vegetarian and Sides and Soups that include Soup, Salad, Bread or Crackers, Deli Sides, and Fries.

For more information visit them at their website here or give a call at (216) 912-8203

3. Vera’s Nationality Bakery

Providing quality hand-breads and pastries for over 70 years, Vera’s Bakery products are handmade and delivered fresh to the market every day. They offer traditional bread such as Jewish Rye, PumperNickel, Hungarian White, Salt Sticks, Beer bread, Challa, and many more. They also offer nut crispies, Russian Teas, Apple Fritters, and Fried Fresh Daily.

They have located at 1979 West 25th St Ste F10 Cleveland, OH 44113. For more inquiries about their market, you can call (216) 621-0991 or visit their website here.

