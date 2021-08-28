Top Three European Restaurants in Akron

Akron, OH – Craving for that European spice in your dinner? Come on down and check out these three recommended European Restaurants right here in Akron.

1. Alexander Pierce

Alexander Pierce is Akron’s Finest European Restaurant and Event Center located at 797 E. Market St. Akron, OH 44305. This simply sophisticated restaurant allows diners to savory meals, craft cocktails, and personal service. There is a hidden courtyard to dine in if you are an outdoor person.

They offer Appetizers, Salad & Soup, Grill Selections, and Seafood. Some of the menus include Crispy Glazed Brussel Sprouts, Asiago Artichoke Hummus, Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail, Warm Bacon Spinach Salad, Artisan Caesar, French Vidalia Onion Soup, Double Cut Pork Chop, Aukra Norwegian Salmon, and Maine Lobster. Also provided are Sandwiches such as Grilled Chicken Sandwiches or Salmon BLT and Handmade Pasta Bowls such as Cavatelli Alla Vodka, Frutti di Mare, or Cavatelli Al Burro.

Due to safety reasons during this pandemic, they only accept reservations. You can make a reservation directly on their website by clicking here or call at 330-529-2003.

2. Cru Uncorked

An exotic dining restaurant featuring French New American cuisine, this restaurant is located at 34300 Chagrin Blvd Morehills, OH 44022. Surround yourself in a French country chateau setting with a cozy, welcoming atmosphere that has four themed dining areas, a private banquet room, lounge, and outdoor dining terrace.

They offer extraordinary, contemporary, and classic dishes all made from scratch, a formal service, and 350 wine selections from across the world. Using only premium oils and butter, some of the menus include Summer, Heirlook Tomato, Steak Tartare, Spanish Octopus, Tempura Stuffed Squash Blossom, Escargot, Sea Scallops, Striped Bras, Cru Burger, Dual of Elysian Fields Lamb, and Veal Chop. They also offer Cru Classics such as French 75, Moreland Mule, and Mai Tai, and Cru Signatures such as Violets Are Blue, Sea Foam, and Paper Moon. Non-alcoholic beverages include Seasonal Sodas, Cherry Tonic, Garden Spell, and Blue Sky.

Check them out by clicking here or call at (440) 903-1171

3. Tartine Bistro

Located at 19110 Old Detroit Road, Rocky River, OH 44116, this restaurant offers French classics with an American influence. Officially opened in 2008, it intended to provide a little slice of Paris in the heart of the Rocky River. Since then, it has grown into a full kitchen with an extensive wine list under the supervision of Chef Michael Grieve, GM Sarah Migal, and Sommelier, Ellen Taylor.

They offer freshly baked bread daily with European butter and olive oil, Bistro Board, Pan-Roasted Dates, Burrata, Steak Salad, French Onion, Melon Gazpacho, Prosciutto & Pork Belly, Chicken Tartine, PBLT Pizza, Wild Mushroom Pizza, Braised Rabbit Thighs, Bouillabaisse, Pan Seared Salmon, and Summer Squash.

To make reservations or want deliveries, you can call on (440) 331-0800 or check their website here.

