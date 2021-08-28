10 Tips to keep a Healthy Weight

Cleveland, OH – Making adjustments to a healthy lifestyle can be overwhelming and stressful sometimes. What you should do; what you should eat; what you should drink; what kind of exercise or workout you should follow; and so forth. It’s not that easy. Sometimes during the process, we give up and then stress over why we’re gaining weight again. Here are 10 tips to use as a guideline.

1. Exercise often

Studies show that people who maintain their weight loss are those who have high activity levels rather than those who are inactive. Set simple exercise or workout goals with a minimum of 200-300 minutes per week.

2. Stay Hydrated

Drinks lots and lots of water and avoid sugar-sweetened beverages.

3. Eat Whole Foods

Have a healthy pattern of eating with whole, unprocessed foods that are rich in produce, fiber, and protein sources that are lower in fat.

4. Eat Responsibility and Mindfully

Avoid overeating and look closely at the size of the portion you take. Focus your attention on food labels on packages; the nutrition they offer and the serving size. Prioritize meal times and eat at a normal pace. Choose your food wisely when you go out to an event, special occasion, or party.

5. Plan your meals ahead of time

You can make a healthier choice when you plan meals in advance. Plan home-cooked meals when dining at home and save restaurant dinners for special occasions and events. Having low-calorie snacks such as fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can help to keep your hunger under control.

6. Decrease screen time

Have leisure activities that keep you on your feet. A lot of screen time in front of your television and computer means not many burning up.

7. Monitor yourself.

Keep track of yourself daily, weekly, or regularly take self-measurements. Try to keep a record of your progress in food and exercises that you do for a couple of weeks to see if you are on the right track.

8. Keep a positive attitude

Always believe in yourself. Each day is a new start to eating and exercising so don’t worry if you overeat for a day. Brush it off and move on. Some days are better than others.

9. Think for the long term.

Dieting is a method or tool to lose weight for the short term only. Long-term plans need to be made if you want to continue keeping the weight off. Think back to the days of your overeating and identify what caused you to gain weight. From there, you can see where, why, when, and how you ate. This will help you to make and plan a better, healthier lifestyle.

10. Make gradual turns

Studies have proven that the longer a person can maintain his or her new weight, it becomes easier. If you have a plan to change something, make sure that you have mastered your current plan and are ready to take on a new change.

