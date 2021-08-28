Independence Excavating seeks carpenter

Bidvine/Pexels

Independence, OH - Independence Excavating is looking for a carpenter. Accepted applicants are responsible for various functions including, but not limited to:

Responsible for general and specific safety measures, adherence to business safety manual procedures, and proactive cooperation with our safety representative.

Project a positive picture of the organization through appearance, conduct, and communication.

Handles all field-related tasks, including managing his staff, scheduling, materials, and subcontractors, and completes projects from start to finish.

Make Independence Excavating as profitable as possible while retaining its quality reputation and ethical beliefs.

Be able to read, comprehend, and interpret blueprints and requirements.

Before beginning the job or given assignment, review and comprehend the entire list of Subcontracts and Purchase Orders, as well as any communications with the Project Manager.

Communicate with the Support Manager as quickly and efficiently as possible for all little tool requests. Order/purchase tools only after discussing with the support manager.

Arrange for the delivery of subcontractors and materials. All pre-purchased materials should be released. Before signing the packing slip, go over all of the shipment inventory.

There are several minimum requirements for applying to this job such as the ability to manage workforces which include Operators and Laborer if applicable, possess strong organizational skills to manage various assigned tasks, able to develop a positive working relationship with project engineers as well as owners in every type of weather condition, and able to communicate verbally with employees, general contractors, and more.

The company will give the accepted candidates a comprehensive and rich benefits package along with a competitive salary. Interested candidates should submit their resumes along with salary history and requirements. Click here to apply for the position.

