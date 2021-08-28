Get To Know About Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, Foo Fighters

Cleveland, OH - The induction ceremony of the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will take place on Saturday, October 30th. At 8:00 p.m., the induction will commence. It's a good idea to familiarize yourself with one of the inductees before attending the event; today, we're talking about Foo Fighters.

Dave Grohl had years of original music ready to go when Nirvana disbanded in 1994, and the self-titled Foo Fighters debut album was completed in one week. Few drummers have stepped down from the throne to take on the position of singer-songwriter-bandleader, and only several artists in history have challenged themselves to record every track on an album, from drums to vocals.

Foo Fighters are a polished – yet raw – vision of modern rock that combines pop, progressive rock, metal, punk, and hard rock. Foo Fighters are sometimes referred to as a "guitar" band since they have evolved into a thick wall of guitar sounds, with Grohl playing simple chords, Pat Smear providing enormous atmospheric noises, and Chris Shiflett composing melodies that complement the vocals. Others refer to them as a "drums" band because they include Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins, two hard-hitting monster drummers with a profound sense of melody and the ability to produce the right drumbeat for each song.

Foo Fighters have had numerous hits over the past 26 years and have established themselves as the go-to rock band of the twenty-first century with multiple Grammy award ceremonies, performing two sold-out, back-to-back nights at London's Wembley Stadium, and David Letterman's final Late Show episode.

This October, they will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in the Performer category. Tickets are still available. To purchase it, click here. Scroll down to see Foo Fighter's music video "Monkey Wrench" from their second album "The Colour and the Shape".

