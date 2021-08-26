International Women's Air & Space Museum to host "Corks on the Concourse" in Cleveland on September 3

Art Museum Wikimedia Commons

CLEVELAND, OH — International Women's Air & Space Museum will be hosting the annual "Corks on the Concourse" event held on Friday, September 3 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Taking place at International Women's Air & Space Museum at Burke Lakefront Airport, 1501 North Marginal Road, Cleveland, OH 44114, the event will be held before the return of the Cleveland National Air Show.

The organizer has decided that the event will be conducted in person and virtually to accommodate people from all over the world who want to take part in this event and see the museum in a new, interesting, and fun way.

To take part in this event, participants must purchase tickets in advance by accessing the Eventbrite page at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/corks-on-the-concourse-2021-tickets-161704160497?aff=ebdssbdestsearch and clicking the "Tickets" button.

There are several ticket options provided such as Non-Member which costs $75 plus a fee of $6.20, IWASM Member ticket for $65 plus a fee of $5.59, Get Tickets & Join IWASM! for $110 plus $8.83 fee (includes a discounted one-year membership to the museum), Designated Driver for $50 plus $4.67 fee and Virtual! for $25 plus $3.16 fee. Sales of all these ticket options will end on September 3.

In addition, if you are interested in becoming an official sponsor of Corks on the Concourse 2021, please contact sfisher@iwasm.org to learn more.

The organizer will comply with all COVID-19-related mandates and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC, State of Ohio, and City of Cleveland throughout the event.

For more information about this event, please call the organizer at 216-623-1111 or contact info@iwasm.org.

