The City of Akron will directly manage Firestone Stadium

Main grandstand of Firestone Stadium in Akron, Ohio during an Akron Racers game JonRidinger/Wikimedia Commons

AKRON, OH - On August 24, the City of Akron announced that they would be managing all operations at the Firestone Stadium directly and will no longer use a third-party operator at the stadium.

According to the report, the City of Akron will be managing the youth, amateur, high school, and collegiate softball events through the City of Akron Recreation and Parks Bureau and without the help of a third party.

All previous annual events will keep continuing being held and there will be new programs expected to be added to the list of events at the stadium.

“The City of Akron is fully committed to supporting sports and programming at the stadium including community favorites such as the OHSAA State Girls Softball Tournament,” Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said. “In fact, this move is designed to allow us to further expand programming while saving money. We look forward to continuing to build upon Firestone Stadium’s rich history for the benefit of the Akron community.”

Firestone Stadium is a baseball and softball stadium dedicated in 1925 by Harvey Firestone, the founder of the Firestone Tire and Rubber Company. The stadium has a rich history of hosting world-class softball tournaments and community events. Previously, it was owned by the Firestone Company until they donated the stadium to the City of Akron in 1988.

The Firestone Stadium serves as the home base to the Akron Racers National Pro Fastpitch team from 1999 until they decided to move to Cleveland in 2017 and renamed the Cleveland Comets.

The stadium was also the site of the annual Mid-American Conference Softball Tournament from 2002 - 2005 and 2008 - 2019. The scheduled 2020 tournament was canceled in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic until further announcement.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.