Cleveland Clinic and Alice L. Walton Foundation announces collaborative program

CLEVELAND, OH - On August 16, Cleveland Clinic and Alice L. Walton Foundation announced their collaborative effort on how to provide specialty care services from Cleveland Clinic to Northwest Arkansas residents in need.

Both organizations will determine what specialty care needs in the Northwest Arkansas region and are expected to develop healthcare solutions to fulfill the specialty care needs. They will utilize experts from each organization in this effort, as specialty care services require specialized knowledge related to a specific health condition.

A recent study from Northwest Arkansas Council suggests that the residents currently seek specialty care outside the region.

“As Northwest Arkansas continues to grow, it’s imperative that we increase access to specialty care in our region, so residents don’t have to travel elsewhere for care they could receive closer to home,” said philanthropist Alice Walton. “I’ve long admired Cleveland Clinic’s innovative approach to care that is aimed at elevating the well-being of the community with a system for lifelong health. Our goal with this collaboration to assess the specialty care needs of our region is to investigate how to make a transformative approach to health and well-being available to everyone.”

The Alice L. Walton Foundation and Cleveland Clinic have a shared vision for the specialty care initiatives they develop. They wish this initiative would be able to identify opportunities for increased patient experience and engagement and in turn, improving health outcomes.

Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that recently ranked No. 2 hospitals in the nation in the “2021-2022 Best Hospitals” rankings from U.S. News & World Report and ranked No. 1 in heart care for 27 consecutive years. Since its establishment, Cleveland Clinic has offered a team-based, physician-led model of care that focuses on patient well-being.

