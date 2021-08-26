City of Cleveland opens job position for Quality Assurance Analyst

Marten Bjork/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH - The City of Cleveland is looking for a Quality Assurance Analyst. The salary range for this position is $31,200.00 - $66,560.00 per year. The vacancy of this full-time job will close on September 7, 2021, at 11:59 PM Eastern.

The main job of the Quality Assurance Analyst is to monitors and implement application/documentation standards and documentation libraries. You will also research databases and make a report based on the data.

You will responsible for creating, managing, and analyzing queries on databases and converts the databases into desirable formats. Analyzes data from a variety of sources and creates reports on project performance based on the outcome.

The duties listed below are only illustrations of some of your works that may be performed during your duties. Other duties not included in the list are not meant to be excluded if the works are similar.

Evaluate project progress.

Develop procedures to collect and evaluate data efficiently.

Provide feedback to users and supervisors regarding data quality.

Develop internal education for department user personnel.

Act as the representative of the Project at local, state, and federal meetings and conferences.

Required qualification:

Possess High School Diploma or General Educational Development (GED).

Bachelor's Degree in Statistics, Epidemiology, Public Health, or other related fields (Master's Degree is more preferred).

Minimum three years experience in Public Health or Social Services field and/or Research Design, Outcome Measures, and Data Collection tools (Research evaluation) or other related work and position.

Able to operate a personal computer and use Visual Basic or similar User Interface programs as well as varied computer software (e.g.: SAS, MS Windows, SQL Server, Access; Crystal Reports; SPSS; and GIS).

Knowledge in relational database software/applications, data search, export tools, and office support software.

Possess a valid State of Ohio Driver's License.

Willing to travel outside the State of Ohio.

If you are interested in applying for the position, visit governmentjobs.com and submit a copy of a valid photo ID and other required documents.

For more information regarding benefits and other work-related questions, please contact 216-664-2493.

