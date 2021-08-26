Akron Pride Festival to hold an equity March

Akron, OH - The Akron Equity March 2021 will be held on August 28.

This event organizer is the Akron Pride Festival which aims to bring the LGBTQ+ community and allies together to celebrate your differences and promote the people of Akron’s similarities.

It’s all done by protecting human justice. Akron Pride Festival shall promote the acceptance of all people.

You can support Akron Pride Festival by donating because, without your help, the annual Akron Pride Festival would not be possible.

Alternatively, you can also consider collaborating with the Akron Pride Festival and becoming a sponsor for the event.

For the march, it is Isaac Baez as the Chair and Lucas Barstow as the Co-Chair were the ones in charge of conducting this meaningful event for society.

Come join them for goodwill purposes. The march will begin on Main Street in Akron.

The Akron Equity March will begin early at 10 AM and probably end at 11 AM. This is a free-of-charge event, there will be no burden on you for coming.

What are you doing for a living, what religion or beliefs you have doesn’t give any disturbance to follow this march. Everyone out of different communities and colors can come along and be welcomed.

You are cordially invited to join the Akron Pride Festival in their celebration. This event is promoting a situation for the society that is both equal and inclusive.

It is necessary to register your participant for the march here.

For any questions, comments, or concerns, you can reach out the organizer here.

