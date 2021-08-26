Colorvine to perform on the stage of Musica Performing Arts

Akron, OH - The local band, Colorvine, will perform at Musica Performing Arts on August 28.

Colorvine is an Akron, Ohio-based modern rock band. The band was founded in 1988 in Akron, Ohio.

Larry Saltis, Heath Saltis, Kurt Reed, and Dave Sterle are the band's current members. Colorvine previously existed in Europe and America under two different entities, each with a distinct style of Melodic Rock.

Wake Up, Colorvine's latest album is a passion project collection of ten modern rock tunes with soaring melodies and harmonies that evoke various genres.

A bit of this event's organizer is Musica Performing Arts. Since 2006, Musica, locally based in Akron, Ohio, has hosted many musicians, artists, DJs, dance parties, and other events.

After being shuttered for almost a year due to the COVID outbreak, Musica slowly gets the gears turning again to bring live music and good times back to Akron.

This time, you can support them for the life of local live music.

Dallas Riffle opens Colorvine's return in Musica. If you are intrigued about what the performance may be about, you can go to the Musica Performing Arts at 51 E Market St on the designated date.

You can book the ticket here for $23. Musica will open the door for the event at 7 PM, and the show will start at 8 PM.

Be prepared earlier for an eventful night with Colorvine's songs. The event will finish at 11 PM, be safe in the street at night.

For further information, you could contact Musica Performing Arts here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.