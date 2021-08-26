Cleveland's Athens Food shares lamb and couscous in phyllo ramekins recipe

Pixabay/Pexel

Cleveland, OH - Looking for a good dish for your double date? Today Cleveland's Athens Foods is giving a recipe of lamb and couscous in phyllo ramekins. This recipe makes 4 individual ramekins and it takes almost two hours to make (50 minutes for preparation and an hour of cooking). Let's start cooking!

Here are the ingredients:

4 tablespoons of olive oil

1 pound ground lamb (preferably with 80/20 meat fat ratio)

1/2 cup of finely diced bell pepper (red or green)

1/2 cup of finely chopped scallion

1 cup of broth (chicken or lamb)

3/4 teaspoon of red pepper flakes

1/2 teaspoon of ground cinnamon

3/4 cup of couscous

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, finely chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

20 sheets of thawed Phyllo Dough (9”x14”)

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley, for garnish

Here's a way to cook it:

Preheat oven to 350°F while thawing one roll of phyllo. In a large skillet over medium heat, pour 1 tablespoon of oil. In a skillet, combine the lamb, bell peppers, and scallions. Cook for 5 minutes, or until the lamb is browned and the bell peppers are soft. Remove the pan from the heat. Drain the mixture thoroughly in a colander. Allow time for the mixture to cool to room temperature.

Combine the broth, red pepper flakes, cinnamon, and 1 tablespoon oil in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil before adding the couscous. Remove the pot from the heat, cover it, and let the couscous sit for 5 minutes. Cool couscous to room temperature and fluff it with a fork.

Combine couscous and lamb mixture in a large mixing bowl. Toss in the parsley and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Melt 2 tablespoons butter with 2 tablespoons olive oil over medium heat In a small saucepan. To keep the phyllo sheets from drying out, unroll them and wrap them in plastic wrap. 5 phyllo sheets are layered, each with a little coating of the butter oil mixture. From the phyllo, cut two 7-inch circles.

In a 5 inch by 1,5-inch deep individual ramekin, press phyllo onto the bottom and sides of each round. To make four ramekins, repeat the process once more. Fill Phyllo with lamb mixture divided into four equal pieces. Fold the phyllo in half over the filling. The filling should not be totally enclosed.

Preheat oven to 350°F and bake ramekins for 20–25 minutes, or until golden brown. Garnish with parsley and serve heated on a serving platter.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.