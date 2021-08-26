Come to Lagerfest 2021 at Akronym Brewing this Saturday

ELEVATE/Pexels

Akron, OH - On Saturday, August 28, 2021, from 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, come to Akronym Brewing and join them for Lagerfest 2021! There will be several Guest Breweries such as Butcher & the Brewer, Fatheads, Masthead, Noble Beast, Thirsty Dog, & Wolf's Ridge!

Lagerfest 2021 will be hosted in the brewery's brand new Biergarten! they are bringing in 6 Ohio Breweries to highlight two of their craft lager along with four of Akronym's top creations. In total, this festival will feature 16 craft lagers!

Not only you can try Ohio's best lagers, but there will also be local eats as well as live music. You can also unleash your inner beer critic by voting for the best beer in the show! Since the event is all about alcohol, only anyone who is 21 or above can join this festival. ticket purchase is necessary and is still available.

The price is $45 and the first 50 tickets SOLD will receive a "SWAG BAG"! Also, keep in mind the ticket covers the cost of beer for the entirety of the event. Click here to purchase the ticket.

For anyone bringing a vehicle, no need to worry because there also will be free parking available at 40 S High St. Parking Garage, Akron, OH 44308.

For more info regarding Lagerfest or Akronym Brewing along with their list of beers available, contact them at 330-805-4081, email them at beer@akronymbrewing.com, go to their website at Akronym Brewing, follow them on Twitter @akronymbrewing, Facebook, or their Instagram page.

Akronym Brewing is Located at 58 East Market Street, Akron, OH 44308

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.