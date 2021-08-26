Case Western Reserve University awards Beal as Distinguished Professor

cottonbro/Pexels

Cleveland, OH - On Aug. 25, The Florence Harkness Professor of Religion, Timothy Beal, will be named Case Western Reserve University's Distinguished University Professor in recognition of his remarkable research, leadership, and dedication to students.

Joy K. Ward, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, describes Beal as a "model humanist." Beal has 17 published monographs, 43 peer-reviewed journal articles, and book chapters, and nine single-authored books as an international expert in Biblical literature, religion in America, critical theory, and religion in culture. On a scale rarely seen in the humanities, he has been awarded 17 renowned and competitive national scholarships and fellowships.

Beal has served in a variety of capacities at CWRU since he arrived in 1999, in addition to being a notable scholar. He has held positions as director of the Baker-Nord Center for the Humanities, chair of the Department of Religious Studies, interim dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, and now director of h.lab and co-PI for the Humanities in Leadership Learning Series.

As the director of the university's new humanities lab or "h.lab", Beal uses his coding abilities to help humanities students and scholars bring their research to life in new ways by giving them hands-on access to developing computational technologies, fostering technological innovation in the humanities.

Beal’s vast knowledge and passion for research resonate with undergraduate and graduate students alike. He presents some of the most popular courses in the College of Arts and Sciences and has been acknowledged by students multiple times for his excellent teaching.

Beal has recently transitioned into what he refers to as his "second life," focusing on a new interest: computational methods and coding, also known as "digital humanities." He began learning to write in Python five years ago, and when this expertise revealed a multitude of unanswered problems in his profession, he realized he'd found his next endeavor.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.