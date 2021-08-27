Get to know about 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Randy Rhoads

Cleveland, OH - On Saturday, October 30th Rock Hall is proud to present the induction of the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The induction will begin at 8:00 Pm. Before going to the event, It is better to know one of the inductees, today we're talking about Randy Rhoads.

Randy Rhoads, widely regarded as one of the most prominent and influential guitarists of all time, revolutionized heavy metal and influenced generations of guitarists. Rhoads epitomized musical brilliance as a classical guitar student, with outstanding musicianship and a genuine commitment to his instrument that was practically unmatched in rock.

He pioneered a high-speed, technical style of guitar soloing and popularized techniques like two-handed tapping, whammy bar dive bombs, and intricate scale patterns that came to characterize metal in the 1980s and beyond, incorporating classical elements into his distinct characteristic style.

Rhoads joined ex-Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne's new solo band in 1979 after recording two albums with Quiet Riot (the band he co-founded in 1973). In many ways, Osbourne's first solo album, Blizzard of Ozz (1980), is regarded as one of heavy metal's finest albums, and its biggest single, "Crazy Train," has one of the most identifiable guitar riffs ever performed, thanks to Rhoads' amazing guitar work. Blizzard of Ozz and its great follow-up, Diary of a Madman (1981), both feature songs that became immediate metal classics and demonstrate Rhoads' incredible prowess as a guitarist.

On March 19, 1982, 25-year-old Rhoads tragically died in a plane crash just as he was beginning to receive major recognition as a prominent musician (including Guitar Player magazine's "Best New Guitarist" title in 1982).

When the Osbourne/Rhoads live album Tribute (1987) was released later, it verified the young guitarist's incredible skill and infinite potential, ensuring that his legend in the music industry would grow to mythic proportions and that rock music and guitar playing would be forever changed.

This October, he will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in the Music Excellence Award. Tickets are still available. To purchase it, click here.

Scroll down to see the video of Ozzy Osbourne performing "Mr. Crowley" with Rhoads on guitar.

