The Lake Erie Water Trail to receive state designation from Ohio Department of Natural Resources

CLEVELAND, OH - On August 20, Director of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Mary Mertz, gave official state designation to the Lake Erie Water Trail at a ceremony held at Wendy Park.

The designation ceremony is attended by Cleveland Metroparks, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources officials and several representatives from lakefront communities.

The 20+ mile water trail along Lake Erie is officially the 16th water trail to receive the state designation in Cuyahoga County.

“We’re excited to officially open the Lake Erie Water Trail and help connect our region with our greatest asset – Lake Erie,” said Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian M. Zimmerman.

Zimmerman said he thanks the community and Ohio Department of Natural Resources that support this designation and helps generate awareness of opportunities, education, and safety for Lake Erie. In the future, He hopes this trail will create water trail connections along Lake Erie with Lorain County on the west and Lake County on the east.

A water trail is a designated route of a lake, river, canal, or bay used for recreational purposes that visitors can enjoy. The Lake Erie Water Trail itself stretch from Huntington Beach on the western edge of Cuyahoga County to Sims Park on the eastern edge of Cuyahoga County.

The Lake Erie Water Trail features 13 access points with various facilities visitors can utilize and enjoy, like a parking spot, access for paddlers, as well local restaurants.

“The Lake Erie Water Trail joins a network of nearly 1,000 miles of designated trails across Ohio that offer exceptional opportunities for Ohioans to see and explore our state from the water,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said.

The Lake Erie Water Trail, along with Trails on the Blanchard, Cuyahoga, Great Miami, Muskingum, Mahoning, Maumee, Kokosing, and Tuscarawas rivers will help promote tourism in Ohio and provide visitors with recreational activities. Mertz also adds this will further increase environmental awareness and help conservation along Lake Erie.

