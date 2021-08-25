City of Cleveland job vacancy for IT Program Manager

Zan/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH - The City of Cleveland is looking for an IT Program Manager. The salary range for this position is $31,200.00 - $97,760.00 per year. The vacancy of this full-time job will close on September 3, 2021, at 11:59 PM Eastern.

The main job description for the IT Program Manager is to develop new or maintenance of existing information technology systems in coordination with analysts/programmers, documentation specialists, user technology specialists, and other support staff involved.

IT Program Manager will also supervise various phases of application and systems analysis, development, coordination, implementation, and documentation to ensure the user applications and sub-system activities running perfectly with total system objectives.

The duties listed below are only illustrations of some of your works that may be performed during your duties. Other duties not included in the list are not meant to be excluded if the works are similar.

Responsible for system planning and the development of designs and plans of information technology.

Analyze system requirements.

Create comprehensive progress of project status and problems reports regarding information technology.

Identify the plan to improve operations to provide quality seamless customer service.

Required qualification:

Possess High School Diploma or General Educational Development (GED).

Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science, Business Administration, or other related fields.

Minimum five years experience in the area of project management or related work and position.

Possess project management certification.

Knowledge in Microsoft Project is required.

Able to operate Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access).

Possess a valid State of Ohio Driver's License.

If you are interested in applying for the position, visit governmentjobs.com and submit a copy of a valid photo ID and other required documents.

For more information regarding benefits and other work-related questions, please contact 216-664-2493.

