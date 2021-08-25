Goodyear announces partnership with Plus on autonomous trucking technology

NeONBRAND/Unsplash

AKRON, OH - On August 23, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced a partnership with Plus (formerly Plus.ai), a leading self-driving truck company that provides optimized, autonomous trucking solutions that is safer, cheaper, more comfortable, and better for the environment.

This partnership aims to advance Goodyear's services, including improving their tires product to further enhance transportation efficiency and safety for semi-trucks powered by Plus’s Level 4 autonomous driving technology and reducing carbon impact for environmentally safe transportation.

Both companies will work on how Plus’s automated driving system can incorporate feedback from Goodyear’s connected tires into Plus’s online, machine learning-based fuel economy efficiency, and further increase fuel optimization.

“Tires are the only thing on a vehicle that touches the ground and it’s this critical position that can help us enable future mobility solutions like autonomous transportation," said Chris Helsel, SVP Global Operations & CTO of Goodyear. “With our leadership in products and innovation, Goodyear is supporting efficient fleet operations and is pleased to drive more possibilities for the logistics industry with Plus."

Goodyear’s tires product combined with Plus’s autonomous driving system can further boost a vehicle’s overall performance during bad weather and extreme road conditions.

PlusDrive, Plus driver-in autonomous driving solution technology, is already being deployed for customer use and is expected to start production of the FAW J7 L3 truck (First Automobile Works) powered by PlusDrive in the third quarter of 2021.

"We are constantly exploring new opportunities to generate more value for customers using our autonomous driving technology. The collaboration between Plus and Goodyear enables us to leverage both companies' innovative fuel efficiency technologies, and harness these to further improve the performance of autonomous trucks," said Shawn Kerrigan, COO, and Co-founder of Plus.

