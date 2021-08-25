The Headshop to host art show opening night "Indelible" on September 11

Art Gallery Wikimedia Commons

CLEVELAND, OH — A boutique retail outlet specializing in creative counterculture related items, The Headshop, will be hosting an art show opening night "Indelible" which will take place on Saturday, September 11, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. EDT at La Cosecha Galeria, 4490 Pearl Road, Cleveland, OH 44109. This event will introduce the talented artist Camara Goodrich through her art.

Over the past 39 years, Goodrich has created various types of art. From an early age, her art teachers had recognized her natural artistic talent.

To create her work, this artist who dabbles in woodworking, Epoxy resin, crocheting, and other categories of art always takes the "out of the box" approach.

Having seven children, this artist also likes to make costumes and latex prosthetics along with airbrushing face paint for her children.

Currently, Goodrich only dedicates herself to doing her first favorite art form which is painting on canvas. She uses her love of painting as a form of therapy to treat her bipolar disorder. She hopes that it can give joy to people who enjoy her works.

To come to this event, prospective visitors are required to purchase tickets in advance in the form of a voluntary donation by visiting the Eventbrite page at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/indelible-tickets-164563757629?aff=ebdssbdestsearch and clicking the "Tickets" button. For more information, contact the organizer at (216) 385-9545 or theheadshop216@aol.com.

After this event, visitors can still see Goodrich's works every day at La Cosecha Galeria which operates from Sunday to Saturday, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, please visit www.lacosechagaleria.com.

