OhioHealth announces new Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Executive

Hush Naidoo Jade Photography/Unsplash

COLUMBUS, OH - OhioHealth recently announced the recruitment of Cynthia Latney, MSN, RN, NE-BC, as the new Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Executive.

Latney will be responsible for implementing and overseeing patient care programming that ensures patient-centered, timely, efficient, equitable, effective, and safe setting care. Latney also will work to further improve the nursing staff at OhioHealth by creating a nationally recognized culture of nursing excellence and continue to showcase examples of transformational leadership, structural empowerment, exemplary professional practice, and innovation.

Latney said that she plans to address issues regarding the lack of workforce, by implementing in-hospital training for new nurses. This issue arises due to nurses choosing early retirement or move away from acute-care settings due to the stress of handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What some of these nurses have been through is almost war-like. The well-being of our associates and nurses is very important to me,” Latney says.

With the increased demands in all sectors of nursing, particularly as the complexity of care, both physical and psychosocial increased among patients. Latney intends to expand the nurse's recruitment not just within the state but across the country.

Latney who was born in Buffalo, NY, received her Bachelor of Science in nursing from the State University of New York at Buffalo and a Master of Science in nursing healthcare administration from the University of the Phoenix.

Latney currently is a candidate for a Doctorate of Health Administration from the University of the Phoenix. In 2017, she was also recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review as one of the Top 60 CNOs to Know and serves on the advisory board for Capella University.

Before joining OhioHealth, she worked at Jefferson Health, an academic health system with ambulatory sites serving southern New Jersey and the greater Philadelphia area, as their senior vice president of nursing business operations.

With her vast experience in the healthcare field, she will bring a unique perspective in leading, expanding programming, and improving clinical outcomes for OhioHealth teams.

