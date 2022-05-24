Putting Some Pizzazz into Art

The Pizzazz: An Art Exhibition at Andrea's gallery. Photo by Paparazzi Paul

Andrea's gallery at The Renegade Winery in Stroudsburg, PA held an Artists’ Reception on Sunday May 22nd for their Pizzazz: An Art Exhibit. A modest number of art lovers entered the winery as the event began but their number soon increased as the afternoon went on. The conversations enlivened the event as they were scented with laughter and good feelings.

The work was placed in two areas in the establishment. Some pieces were arranged in the lounge area of the winery where one could alleviate the stresses of the day and allow the colors and images that rest alongside them to enhance the relaxing experience. Other items were placed on the wall where the majority of events and entertainment takes place. Regardless of their locations, each piece reflected the theme of the exhibit and each piece is worthy of exploration.

The gallery’s curator is Andrea Robbins Rimberg who once owned an Art Gallery known as “Soho in the Burg” that occupied the space where the Renegade Winery currently is. The winery reserves spaces within their establishment so the work from the artists she showcased when it was her gallery can still be enjoyed by those who visit the site. Her photographic work can be seen at the Monroe County Historical Association Stroud Mansion in Stroudsburg, PA and in the archives of the National Museum for Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C. She was also commissioned to do a bust of Governor Tom Ridge while he was Secretary of Homeland Security.

The owners of the Renegade Winery in Stroudsburg, PA began as the Pocono Mountain Region’s first urban concept winery. They participated in numerous outdoor market places and festivals to introduce their wine. Although they still partake of the opportunities presented by these venues, their 600 Main Street location in Stroudsburg, PA is the epicenter of their business. They present live music during the weekends and offer a space to hold special events like wedding showers and other celebrations. You can learn more about the Renegade Winery by visiting their website at www.therenegadewinery.com.

The Pizzazz: An Art Exhibit in Andrea's gallery at The Renegade Winery in Stroudsburg, PA will continue to be on display until August 15th. You can learn more about their upcoming art related events and opportunities by visiting The Forwardian Community Arts Calendar at www.facebook.com/forwardiancommunityartscalendar.

See more photos at https://photos.app.goo.gl/pQmDWQ3SffL7F6vb8.

Paul Adam Smeltz is the Facilitator of The Forwardian Arts Society. A fellowship for people who love the arts. www.forwardianarts.org