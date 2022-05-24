Love, Peace, et Dutot

Happy Hippies enjoy the LOVE and PEACE Exhibition at The Antoine Dutot Museum and Gallery on Saturday May 21st. Photo by Paparazzi Paul

In the sunshine of a smile, an early evening Art-In happened at The Antoine Dutot Museum and Gallery in Delaware Water Gap, PA who held a Retro LOVE and PEACE Exhibition presented by Jill and Jack Swersie on Saturday May 21st. The eternal youth found in the age of Aquarius took root and flourished in the cosmic awareness of the hippian art lovers whose ever expansive numbers grew as the evening went on. The music provided for by Roy Ramos guided the joyfulness of the event as attendees grooved through the gallery’s parking lot to partake of the physical and spiritual food that was joyfully shared.

The works created by Tricia Lippert, Courtney Natt, Pat Santoro, Ben Marino, Lois Silver Zini, Laura Lippay, Jill Perry, Caren Shapio, Frank Zini, Kathy Lockwood, Gabrielle Fly, Laurinda Faye, Elizabeth Tilley, Anne Seagraves, Tom Ando, Reenie Kernaghan, Sylvia Thompson, and Nancy Freeman was found within the gallery. The colors, shapes, and images on display flowed from one mind to another creating an intumescent existence. Many journeyed within the venue and returned to the outdoor environment profoundly changed by their odyssian experience.

A community fashioned through laughter, conversation, and the overwhelming feeling of being happy brought out the best in everyone who attended the event. The LOVE and PEACE Exhibition was a limited engagement which concluded the following day on Sunday May 22nd. However, the memories created during the three hour experience will stay with each person for a very long time. It was wonderful and this writer hopes it will be repeated in the future. And, it is in that act of hoping that it may return, a future filled with meaningful anticipations will fill his days.

The Antoine Dutot Museum and Gallery in Delaware Water Gap, PA is housed in a brick schoolhouse that was built around 1850 and continued to do so until 1969. The gallery is located on the first floor of the structure while a recreated school room dating back to the 1930s displays and interprets artifacts pertaining to the history of the town is located on the second floor. Museum tours take place from May until October every Saturday and Sunday beginning at 1pm. You’ll be able to learn more information about The Antoine Dutot Museum and Gallery, all it has to offer its visitors, and how to purchase art in order to support the venu by visiting their website at www.dutotmuseum.com.

The next exhibition at the gallery will be their first exhibition of the 2022 season and will feature the work of Penny Ross with an Artists’ Reception scheduled for Friday May 27th beginning at 7pm. The exhibition will continue to be on display until June 12th. You can learn more about their upcoming art related events and opportunities by visiting The Forwardian Community Arts Calendar at www.facebook.com/forwardiancommunityartscalendar.

See more photos at https://photos.app.goo.gl/zkk8c8uWqdFeca4T6 .

Paul Adam Smeltz is the Facilitator of The Forwardian Arts Society. A fellowship for people who love the arts. www.forwardianarts.org