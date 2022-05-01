A House filled with Spring

The Bethlehem House Contemporary Art Gallery in Bethlehem, PA held an Artists’ Reception for their 2022 Spring Show on Friday April 29th Paparazzi Paul

Among the storefronts and eateries along the Main Street of Bethlehem, PA, there lies The Bethlehem House Contemporary Art Gallery whose exterior is actually a storefront but that illusion is quickly washed away once one crosses its welcoming thresholds. Each individually styled room processed a home like quality that was defined by its delightfully mind bending uniqueness as paintings and sculptures populated the abode. The mesmeric sounds of Jazz echoed throughout the gallery as the multitude of art lovers explored the gallery’s offerings while chatting with the artists and one another during the venue’s 2022 Spring Show’s Artists’ Reception on Friday April 29th.

The captivating atmosphere of the gallery possesses each visitor with a nearly insatiable curiosity that entreats them to explore the deeper meanings of the artistic endeavors they encounter. This exploration not only leads them to a more enchanted comprehension of the work but of the inner spaces that become fuller through their Odyssedic discoveries. The music played throughout the evening bewitchingly aggrandized the esoteric journeys that progressed within each soul.

The works that were on display at The Bethlehem House Contemporary Art Gallery of Bethlehem, PA during the Artists’ Reception were created by Abraham Darlington, Andy DiPietro, Michelle Neifert, Lauren E. Peters, Carol and Bob Postupak, Kristen Woodward while Jazz standards were performed by GT3 with George Torella. The Exhibition will continue to be on display until June 11th. In this writer’s opinion, it would be a good idea to visit them. They are open for visitors Wednesday and Thursday from 11am to 7pm and Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 9pm. They’re closed on Monday and Tuesday.

According to their facebook description, the gallery specializes in both emerging and established regional artists while providing original, innovative art in a variety of contemporary styles priced within the range of household budgets. Their shows demonstrate the practical use of contemporary artwork in modern interior designs by exhibiting works in a furnished environment. They believe that anyone can be an art collector and all homes can be enriched by the display of original fine art. You can learn more about The Bethlehem House Contemporary Art Gallery and how to purchase the items they have for sale by visiting their website at www.BethlehemHouseGallery.com or their Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/BethlehemHouseGallery .