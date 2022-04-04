Art Under 40

The Pocono Arts Council presents their Under 40 Exhibition. Paparazzi Paul

The Pocono Arts Council opened the doors of their Community Arts Gallery in Stroudsburg, PA to a Spring like day as they welcomed art lovers to the Artists’ Reception they held on Saturday April 2nd for their Under 40 Exhibition. The exhibition showcased the work of artists who are under the age of 40. 28 pieces were presented reflecting the youthful maturity that is sometimes associated with that epochical existence.

Awards were presented during the reception. Those whose work was in the honorable mentioned category were Anasyasia Benard, Marc Klopfenstein, Alicia Rennekamp, and Ariah Rosario. The Third Place Award was presented to Alex M. Smith for his work titled, “Celestial Full Moon,” the Second Place Award was presented to Jason Williamson for his work titled, “Conch Maker,” and the First Place Award was presented to Shivaun Leslie for her work titled, “Glaciers.” Xue Dong (who is a faculty member of the East Stroudsburg University of PA’s Art and Design Department) was the juror who selected the winners of the awards. Kristin Lai was the audience choice winner which was decided by those who attended the reception through the ballots that were cast.

The Artists’ Reception for the Under 40 Exhibition was a well attended event and the work shown proved to be a good mix of talent that are rarely shown in other local venues. The work of Andrea Robbins Rimberg was being shown in The Myra Kyle Gallery I is located within the Pocono Arts Community Arts Gallery but wasn’t part of the featured exhibit. Both Exhibitions in the Pocono Arts Community Arts Gallery will continue to be on display until May 3rd. Art Lovers are invited to visit the venue Tuesday to Friday from 10am to 4pm and Saturdays from Noon until 4pm.

The Pocono Arts Council was founded in 1975 as the Monroe County Arts Council and is the oldest and most established local arts service organization in the Pocono region of northeastern Pennsylvania. It serves artists and arts organizations in all disciplines as well as the resident and tourist populations of the area. The Pocono Arts Council’s Community Arts Gallery is located at 727 Main Street in Stroudsburg, PA. The venue’s Myra Kyle Gallery I and Myra Kyle II Galleries are available to rent. The Artists’ Reception for the Under 30 Exhibition was part of the first Art Walk of the 2022 season that occurs the first Saturday of every month from April to October in galleries throughout the borough of Stroudsburg, PA.

Their next exhibition will be their Annual Members’ Exhibition that will be on display at The Community Arts Main Gallery and the work of Jack Swersie will be presented in The Myra Kyle Gallery I. The Artists’ Receptions will be held on Saturday May 7th and will continue to be on display until May 31st. The drop off date for those who wish to be a part of the exhibition is March 3rd from 1 to 5pm. All artists who are members of the Pocono Arts Council are welcomed to participate. You can learn more information about The Pocono Arts Council, how to participate in its exhibition, and how to purchase the work they display in their Community Arts Gallery by visiting their website at www.poconoarts.org.