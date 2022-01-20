A Coronavirus Pandemic This Way Comes

Paul Adam Smeltz

The Covid-19 (aka coronavirus) pandemic is an ongoing global pandemic that is caused by a viral respiratory illness in humans known as SARS-CoV-2 (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2). It spreads mainly through person to person contact when contaminated droplets and small airborne particles containing the virus are breathed in. The risk of doing so is highest particularly when people are indoors and in close proximity to one another. Transmission can also occur if contaminated fluids reach the eyes, nose, or mouth. Infected persons are typically contagious for 10 days and can spread the virus even if they do not develop symptoms.

The Covid-19 virus progresses in three stages. Symptoms in the first stage of contamination include having a mild to severe fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea. The virus moves into the lungs during the second stage of contamination causing respiratory symptoms such as trouble breathing, chest pain, and confusion. The final stage of contamination is organ failure where the victim would require a ventilator where only one in 10 patients on ventilators survive with many needing rehab and home oxygen if they do.

Although the coronavirus could have started anywhere, the first documented cases were from an outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019. The virus then spread to other Asian Countries and into Europe. The earliest confirmed death in the United States with Covid-19 occurred in Santa Clara County, CA on February 6th, 2020. It soon became the third-leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2020. The Covid-19 pandemic was confirmed to have reached the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in March 2020.

Governor Tom Wolf issued several public health measures (aka Mandates) to slow the spread of the virus among the population. These included a statewide order mandating the wearing of face masks and the practice of social distancing in all public spaces along with stay at home orders discouraging all non-essential travel. Malls, movie theaters, casinos, bars and restaurants, and other densely populated venues where the spread of the disease could likely occur were ordered closed. All Pennsylvanian schools were closed with recommendations that interscholastic and recreational sports be suspended.

The public health initiatives were universally accepted as temporary measures to insure the safety of Pennsylvainians throughout the Commonwealth. That is, until a Backlash was led by members of the business community who began losing revenue due to the measures. An “Open PA” movement was formed which spreaded throughout the commonwealth which included Monroe County. Other groups such as parents of school aged children joined the movement in order to have their children return to the classroom. Claims that the public health measures (aka Mandates) issued by Governor Wolf were unconstitutional were frequently made. Similar claims were (and are) made by individuals known as “Anti Maskers” who characterize wearing a mask as a threat to their individual liberty.

The issue came before The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania as presented by several Republican members of the legislature and the measures were deemed constitutional. Hearings in the State Legislature to receive testimony from business owners which included those located in Stroudsburg, PA took place. The legislature then provided funds to aid small and locally owned businesses and Governor Wolf moved $145 million in workers' compensation fund money from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department to the general fund from its $500 million surplus with the intent to have the General Assembly distribute the cash to those struggling businesses.

However, a number of local businesses were not satisfied with the funding claiming that the $145 million provided by the Governor averaged to $9000 per business throughout the commonwealth which was considered an insufficient amount of money to run a business. In response, Republican members of the PA Legislature introduced two constitutional amendments that limited an emergency declaration to 21 days and gave state lawmakers the sole authority to extend it or end it with a simple majority vote to the public. Previously, the constitution required a two-thirds majority vote by lawmakers to end a governor’s emergency declaration and, legally, the governor could issue an emergency declaration for up to 90 days and extend it without limits until the cause of the emergency had been overcome.

52% of the voters who participated in the Pennsylvania May 2021 Primary approved adding the amendments to the Commonwealth’s Constitution. The Pennsylvania State Senate and the Pennsylvania House of Representatives then voted in favor of House Resolution 106 terminating the disaster emergency declaration issued by Governor Wolf in June 2021. This ended the governor’s power to close businesses and schools or issue orders mandating the wearing of face masks and the practice of social distancing in all public spaces along with stay at home orders discouraging all non-essential travel in order to slow the spread of Covid 19 among the population. The Pennsylvania House also passed House Bill 605 to provide additional lawsuit protections for businesses facing legal claims arising out of Covid-19 related injuries and deaths.

Most businesses have fully opened since House Resolution 106 was passed by The Pennsylvania State Senate and the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. Some were revitalized after the disaster emergency declaration was lifted but some continue to suffer from the economic dilemmas they experienced prior to the pandemic. However, there are some businesses who managed to survive the economic conditions associated with the Governor’s public health measures by planning ahead for when unforeseen factors may handicap their ability to be fully operational for a time. These businesses continue to follow the statistics citing the number of new cases and deaths associated with Covid 19 in Monroe County in order to make decisions that reflect their endeavors to slow the spread of the disease to their staff and customers.

Area school districts offered remote learning to their students while the Governor’s public health measures were in effect but they are now fully open and conducting in person instruction. However, area school districts still required students to wear face covering while in attendance to protect them from being infected with Covid 19 from one another even though the masking mandate was lifted through House Resolution 106. This resulted in numerous school board meetings where a number of parents argued face coverings had no effect on stopping the spread of the virus and they made children sick.

This view was supported by a group called “Moms for Liberty” who advocates for parental rights by campaigning against Covid 19 restrictions in schools, including mask and vaccine mandates, as well as against school curriculums that mention LGBT rights, critical race theory, and discrimination. Multiple chapters have also campaigned to ban from school libraries books that address gender and sexuality issues. Their campaign against Covid 19 restrictions in schools and proactive attendance at School Board Meetings have resulted in almost all school districts in Monroe County adopting a Mask Optional policy which allows parents to decide whether or not their school-aged children will wear a mask and/or become vaccinated against Covid-19 in order to preserve each student’s liberty. The only exception is The Notre Dame school system in East Stroudsburg, PA who have decided to continue the health and safety protocols established through the Governor's Public Health Measures.

10% of Monroe County citizens are vaccine hesitant which is the sociocultural phenomenon of individuals refusing or displaying hesitance towards receiving the Covid-19 vaccine aka anti-vaxxers. President Donald Trump's initial public vaccine hesitancy fueled vaccine skepticism among Republican voters but he and his wife, Melania, had secretly received the Covid-19 vaccine in January 2022 and later encouraged the general public to take the vaccine. Still, misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines persists through conspiracy theories which include incorrect beliefs about vaccines containing microchips, intentional side effects, infertility, and permanent genetic alteration. There is also a common belief that previous exposure to the coronavirus leads to “natural immunity.” Therefore, only 57% of Monroe County citizens are fully vaccinated against the Covid 19 virus.

Prior to the passage of House Resolution 106 which abandoned the Governor's disaster emergency declaration in June 2021, Monroe County reported over 14,000 cases of Covid 19 with over 300 deaths from the disease. Monroe County currently has the 7th highest number of Covid 19 cases in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania which number over 30,000 (1 in 6) people who were diagnosed with Covid 19 of which there are over 1600 who are school-aged children. Over 400 (1 in 398) of these individuals have died from the disease which makes Monroe County the 12th highest in the Commonwealth.

It is unclear to some if the approach of businesses, local governments, and school districts in Monroe County did (do) help diminish the threat of Covid 19 to the public or if their approach was (is) detrimental to the public health. Do you feel that the local businesses, school districts, and/or elected officials in our area have done (are doing) enough to slow the spread of Covid - 19? Please feel free to share your insights and experiences relating to the Pandemic.