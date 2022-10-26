During a snowy day of winter in Sweden, Lise explains nuclear fire

Professor Lise Meitner , Credit: Jacinta Gonzalez

Imagine you are a crucial person in the discovery of something in nature of historic proportions. How would you feel that you have trodden on the soil where nobody in the history of humanity has trespassed? What an honor and joy to discover something about nature that is new to our quest for knowledge. The obstacles in life seem unimportant during those moments of great discoveries. This is precisely what many scientists have experienced in their journey to understanding, among them, Madame professor Lise Meitner (Lise is pronounced "Leeza") (1878 - 1968), the discoverer of nuclear fission, an Austrian-Swedish physicist with Jewish ancestry working in Nazi Germany with chemist Otto Hahn (1879 - 1968). Unfortunately, Hahn was the only one who received the Nobel prize (in Chemistry) for this momentous discovery of splitting the atom and the German military began looking into it in April 1939, long before the Allies (Overlooked Achievement: The Life of Lise Meitner, lecture by Ruth Lewin Sime). If it was up to me, Lise deserves a posthumous Nobel Prize.

Enrico Fermi had already done experiments in Italy where radioactivity was induced in atoms by the bombardment of neutrons (neutral subatomic particles in the atom's nucleus). Fermi was expecting that the neutrons would stick to heavy atoms' nuclei and produce even heavier atoms, thus missing the chance to nearly discover the splitting of the atom. However, Fermi went on to earn a Nobel Prize for his discovery of neutron-induced radioactivity and the importance of slow neutrons in nuclear reactions.

Lise was considered many times to earn a Nobel and received other countless honors (among them, the naming of element 109 as Meitnerium and the 1966 Enrico Fermi award). She also remained a friend of Hahn throughout their lives. Lise and Otto had worked together years before, and they are both credited with the discovery of a new radioactive element, protactinium, element 91.

When Hitler was in power, Lise had to escape Germany to Sweden even though she kept in touch with Otto Hahn by correspondence. Lise explained his experimental results with mathematical proof in collaboration with her nephew Otto Frisch and they were the ones who coined the scientific term "fission" knowing that it was already used by biologists to describe cell division (Science History Institute). The nucleus of a uranium atom is like a tiny "liquid drop", ready to divide in two if it gains more neutrons.

The splitting of the uranium atom, drawing from https://www.nuclear-power.com/nuclear-power/fission/liquid-drop-model/ , Credit: Ida Lee

Hahn and his colleague Fritz Strassmann determined the identity of the atom fragments with "chemical evidence", after Lise's insistence to verify their experiments more carefully. Hahn wrote, "perhaps you can come up with some fantastic explanation". She was still the "intellectual leader of the team" even if she was in Sweden and Hahn in Berlin (Overlooked Achievement: The Life of Lise Meitner, lecture by Ruth Lewin Sime). Some of the fragments were from the element barium, with a mass about half that of uranium. Meitner came up with a "fantastic explanation" and confirmed the results that the atom may split (fission). She calculated that the sum of the parts was not equal to the whole. The mass of the fragments (daughter atoms) was not exactly the mass of the mother atom, thus the mass defect was only explainable with energy, that is, "the two daughter nuclei together would be less massive than the original uranium nucleus by about one-fifth the mass of a proton, which, when plugged into Einstein’s famous formula, E=mc2, works out to 200 MeV." (APS Physics).

During a snowy day of winter in Sweden, Lise explains nuclear fire

December 1938, over Christmas vacation, while Lise was in "exile" in Sweden, she received a letter from Otto Hahn. It was a "bright day; snow sparkled on rooftops and trees". Hahn explained that he had bombarded a uranium sample with neutrons and what was left was barium. Hahn wondered if he and Strassman had made a mistake. Lise's neurons began to fire wondering if neutrons had caused the uranium atom to break almost in half. The heavy nucleus of uranium is like a "rubber thin balloon" ready to blow up if more neutrons are coming inside its nucleus. "Clutching the letter", Lise went to her nephew's hotel. Otto Frisch "wasn't in the mood" to read a letter. "It's impossible", Frisch said, when he heard his aunt's possible explanation of Otto Hahn's results. And so the story goes, after going for a walk with her nephew Frisch and sitting on a "fallen tree trunk", Lise confirmed that there is "fire" inside the atom's nucleus (Lise Meitner, Atomic Pioneer by Deborah Crawford).

There were two publications on the discovery of nuclear fission: one by the chemists Otto Hahn and Fritz Strassmann and another by the physicists Lise Meitner and her nephew Otto Frisch. Perhaps because of fear and political oppression, Hahn didn't mention that he was still in communication with Lise and that she deserved to share in the discovery (Overlooked Achievement: The Life of Lise Meitner, lecture by Ruth Lewin Sime). His motives may not be easily explained. Again, it was Lise who urged Hahn and Strassmann to make sure to verify their experimental results (at first they thought that the uranium's daughter atoms were radium, and after verifying their results they were actually from the element barium) and it was Lise who explained the experiment with E=mc2. The discovery of fission belongs to both Chemistry and Physics.

"A physicist who never lost her humanity"

One of Lise's favorite writers was Lucretius, an ancient Roman poet: "Atoms are moving...solid and everlasting; these we call seeds of things...in them lies the sum of all created things" (Lucretius). That was the concept of atoms back in the 1st century BC. Twenty centuries later, Lise altered Lucretius' poetic description with paper, pencil, and Einstein's energy formula, sitting on a log alongside her nephew Frisch in Sweden (Lise Meitner, Atomic Pioneer by Deborah Crawford). Not only atoms are the "sum of all created things", but Lise went even further and discovered that this "sum" of the parts of an atom was not exactly equal to the whole. This was only explainable with energy. In a simple expression: Fragments + Energy = Mother Atom.

Lise was never recognized with a Nobel, but her name will always be in the Science Hall of Giants (Madame Curie, Albert Einstein, Niels Bohr, Enrico Fermi...). The Mother of the Atom suffered many obstacles in her life as a human, as a woman, as a Jew, and as a scientist. Her name rose to the top of Physics and her discovery of fission will always be fundamental to our quest for knowledge. Eventually, her discovery was weaponized, but she refused to work on the Manhattan Project. Lise's resting place is in St James Churchyard, Bramley, Hampshire, England, where she died in 1968. On her tombstone, an epitaph written by Otto Frisch reads: "A physicist who never lost her humanity".