Dr. Chien-Shiung Wu (1912- 1997) and how the weak force abhors a mirror

Chien-Shiung Wu , Credit: Ida Lee

"If the universe were reflected in a mirror, most laws of physics would be identical—things would behave the same way regardless of what we call "left" and what we call "right". This concept of mirror reflection is called parity." (Meson. In Wikipedia)

Pondering over my reflection

If I touch my reflection in a mirror with my right hand, my reflection will "touch" me back with its left hand, or if I raise my right hand in front of a mirror, my reflection will raise its left hand. The opposite will be seen if I raise my left hand, then my reflection will raise its right. In this simple experiment, we say that parity is conserved because it follows "the symmetry of behavior in an interaction of a physical entity...with that of its mirror image", that is, a right-left symmetry.

However, if I raise my right hand and my reflection would've also raised its right hand, this will be asymmetrical, known as parity violation, that is, as I face my image, my actual hand and its reflection are both the right hand, so there is no symmetry. This is something that doesn't occur in our actual world, but it serves to illustrate the meaning of parity violation.

Here is another example to illustrate parity. If you look at the mirror reflection of a clock with a "seconds" hand motion, you may notice that the image moves counterclockwise, but in our actual world (without looking at the mirror image), clocks' hands rotate clockwise, forgive the redundancy. In the mirror-imaged world, the clock hand rotates in the opposite direction of the "normal" rotation, thus the symmetry of clockwise and counterclockwise is conserved.

In both worlds (actual and image), the hand moves in the direction of 12 o'clock to 3 o'clock. This means that parity is conserved for both the mirror clock (counterclockwise) and the actual clock (clockwise).

Parity Violation , Credit: Ida Lee

If we've happened to notice otherwise, that is, if in the real world the clock hand moves from 12 o'clock to 3 o'clock, but its image in the mirror world moves from 12 o'clock to 9 o'clock (as depicted in the drawing above), then we say parity is violated.

Parity conservation has been a sacrosanct principle in physics. The laws of physics "that we use whether in classical physics or whether in quantum mechanics, they themselves do not distinguish a flipping of the signs of the coordinate axis, that means (the) universe we live in is unable to distinguish right from the left, it is symmetric with respect to the right and the left, this is what is called parity symmetry." (Parity Violation in Beta Decay (Wu Experiment)).

Parity seems to be obeyed in many situations, including in the direction planets rotate around the Sun and in the electromagnetic force (light). If a planet rotates counterclockwise (viewed as you look down from above the Sun's north pole), then in its image the rotation will be clockwise, conserving parity. For the Sun, photons are emitted in random directions, but if we consider a laser, where photons are redirected in the same direction, the reflection of the laser also conserves parity. Again, nature doesn't distinguish between left and right. Left and right seem to be concepts that pertain exclusively to our bodies, or so we thought.

May the Force be with you

There are 4 forces in nature: the electromagnetic force (responsible for light and other invisible forms of radiation such as infrared, radio waves, and gamma rays), gravity (responsible for the force that keeps stars and planets in orbit), the strong nuclear force (responsible for keeping the atomic nucleus (the core of the atom) together as a unit), and the weak nuclear force (responsible for radioactivity and the initial step of nuclear fusion to power our Sun). The behavior of three of the four forces is the same as if they are reflected in a mirror. The odd one out is the mysterious Weak force, the force that explains decay such as radioactivity (when an atom changes to a different atom because of the emission of spontaneous radiation).

Chen-Ning Yang and Tsung-Dao Lee

C.N. Yang (born in 1922 in China) and T.D. Lee (born in 1926 in China) won the Noble prize in 1957, for their theory that parity is not always conserved (during Weak force interactions). Using the previous examples, this was as incredible as raising your right hand in front of a mirror and seeing your reflection raise its right hand too, or seeing a ball falling in our actual world, but its reflection going upwards. Yang and Lee based their theory of non-conservation for parity on the observation of particle decay due to the weak force. In other words, the observation of various modes of decay in particle physics, for subatomic particles called mesons, gave them the intuition that parity wasn't always conserved. Mesons that decayed into two other particles had even parity and if they decayed into three other particles, then they had odd parity. It turns out that both mesons (with odd and even decays) had the same lifetime and mass, therefore these two particles were most likely the same particle with different decay modes, hence different parities. Parity isn't conserved during radioactive decay because the same particle is decaying into different modes (odd and even) as if there is "some measure of built-in right- or left-handedness". However, Yang and Lee were theorists and their work needed experimental confirmation. They knew about Professor Chien-Shiung Wu's expertise on Beta decay (the weak force) and approached her to ask her "to devise an experiment to prove their theory". Does the weak force conserve parity just as the other three forces do?

Enter Chien-Shiung Wu (1912- 1997)

Praised as the "Chinese Madame Curie", Wu also had a professor at a university in Shanghai who had worked with Marie Curie. C.S. Wu arrived in America in 1936 to pursue a doctorate in physics, completing her degree at the University of California, Berkeley in 1940. Among her most important achievements: Professor Wu worked on the Manhattan Project (America's nuclear program). She confirmed Enrico Fermi's theory of Beta decay (radioactivity). Her book Beta Decay is still an important reference for nuclear physicists. She won the first 1978 Wolf Prize in Physics. But most importantly, what I am stressing in this story, she proved that parity is not conserved in beta radioactivity (the weak force) as T.D. Lee and C. N. Yang had theorized (Atomic Heritage Foundation).

The Wu experiment , Credit: Ida Lee

The Wu experiment

Chen-Shiung used radioactive atoms of Cobalt in her famous experiment that proved the mirror image of the world behaves differently from how a reflection is supposed to behave, at least when considering the weak force. The radioactive atoms of Cobalt spontaneously change to atoms of Nickel and in the process emit beta rays (electrons), and anti-neutrinos (subatomic particles with no charge and a very small mass). Also, in the activated state, Nickel atoms emit gamma rays to reach a ground state (Cobalt-60).

Chien-Shiung and her team observed how the emission of electrons (also known as beta emission) was preferentially directed in a specific direction by cooling the Cobalt atoms to an extremely low temperature with liquid helium, liquid nitrogen, and strong magnetism, in this way, the alignment of the Cobalt atoms isn't random, and as a consequence making sure the electrons emission isn't random either. Chien-Shiung confirmed that in the "real" world the electrons are emitted in the opposite direction of the Cobalt atoms' spin, but in the "mirror" world the electrons are emitted in the same direction of the Cobalt spin. Both in the mirror and the actual world, the atoms have the same spin (clockwise), but the linear movement of the electrons in both worlds are opposite of each other, hence parity is asymmetrical. The movement of the "mirror" electrons doesn't follow the real electrons.

Again, the confirmation that parity isn't conserved came with the observation that in the image world (when the setup was reversed), the electrons (beta rays) were emitted in the opposite direction of the actual world (Wu experiment). This is equivalent to moving to your left in front of a mirror and seeing your image move to your right.

Now, I want to stress that Chien-Shiung didn't actually have a mirror to observe the reflection of these particles. The idea of a mirror is just to help us visualize the experiment. What she did was to interchange left and right in the experimental setup with the expectation that "the interaction would behave exactly as it did before the interchange. Another way this is expressed is to imagine that two worlds are constructed that differ only by parity—the "real" world and the "mirror" world, where left and right are swapped" (Wu experiment). However, the result of the Wu experiment by flipping the coordinates amazed the scientific world, because the weak force broke the rules of how a "reflection" is supposed to behave.

The Chien-Shiung Wu experiment is one of the most important discoveries, if not the most important, in the 20th century. Left and right are not exclusive to our bodies, but nature also knows about their difference. As it says in the cited "Wu experiment" Wikipedia article, "if the scientists on Earth were to communicate with a newly discovered planet's scientist, and they had never met in person, it would not have been possible for each group to determine unambiguously the other group's left and right. With the Wu experiment, it is possible to communicate to the other group what the words left and right mean precisely and unambiguously (Wu experiment).

We can somehow communicate with the aliens and use the Wu experiment to explain that the "real" electrons move to our left and the "mirror" electrons move to our right.

Also, not only did the Wu experiment gives us a solid definition of what is our left and our right, but her work paved the way to the unification of the other forces as one single force (except gravity) and it might be essential to understand why an imbalance in our universe favors matter over anti-matter.

Definitely, the weak force abhors a mirror, if I may mirror the Greek philosopher Aristotle's description of nature's despisal for a vacuum.

Why does parity violation show up during the weak force? Nobody is sure, but one thing is clear, and that is, that Chien-Shiung Wu, also known as the "First Lady of Physics" and the "Queen of Nuclear Physics", proved that the weak force breaks the symmetry in the world.