The NASA scientist who made it count

Katherine G. Johnson , Credit: Ida Lee

What do astronauts Alan Shepard (the first American to reach space), John Glenn (the first American to orbit the Earth), and Neil Armstrong (the first human to walk on the Moon) have in common? Perhaps some of us might respond: "They are astronauts", "They are Americans", "They are American astronauts", or "They exhibited the courage to go to outer space". However, for this story, I want to stress the main reason why they have someone in common. They all had their flight paths calculated by NASA mathematician Katherine Goble Johnson (1918 - 2020).

One of Katherine's tasks was to confirm the results of electronic data processing machines with geometry, thus increasing the needed confidence that the numbers were correct during the capsule's path. Katherine was a human-computer, in all the sense of the word. She wasn't physically present in any spacecraft, but it can be argued that Katherine was one of the first women to reach space. She was as important as the astronaut piloting the ship. Her complex calculations with paper and pencil, using logarithm tables and a desk calculator, were instrumental in the mission's success. America's space exploration wouldn't have been the same without Katherine and her colleagues' textbook about rocket science.

Katherine, a prodigy

Katherine was a child "insatiably curious about the world... and (she was) skipped ahead from second grade to fifth" (Hidden Figures by Margot Lee Shetterly). She was 10 years old when starting her high school years, graduating from high school at 14, and later graduating, at age 18, from West Virginia State College, a Black college during the days of segregation, with degrees in mathematics and French. After working as a teacher in Virginia, enrolling in a graduate program in West Virginia University for some time (where she was one of three Black students in the program), and marrying and starting a family, Katherine began working as a "human computer" at the predecessor of NASA in 1953, the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics, NACA (Katherine Johnson. In Britannica).

"I found Katherine Johnson's actual calculations at NASA" (Tibees)

The mathematical concepts, necessary for Katherine's calculations, gave the physical measurements to predict the path of the spacecraft, from the rocket launch until the capsule's recovery. These concepts were developed into equations to give us a point (latitude and longitude) on the rotating Earth's surface right below the satellite. According to Katherine's technical document (in collaboration with T.H. Skopinski), once the rocket fuel burns out, Newton's laws of motion take over, so the position of the ship as it passes over a point on Earth's surface, after a selected small number of orbits, can be determined with the developed equations. In simpler words, the "initial conditions" of speed, distance, and launch angle are necessary to calculate the ship's position at "final-stage burnout", and to make sure the ship clears the Earth (to orbit), the perigee distance (the closest distance to Earth in the ship's orbit) has to be at least 50 miles above the Earth's surface.

My description of the physics and math used by Katherine is oversimplified, because I would have to include how she applied Euler's method, the gravitational forces, the drag effect, the oblateness of the Earth, Kepler's laws of planetary motion, the azimuth angle, the semimajor axis of the elliptic orbit, the eccentricity of the orbit, the inclination angle of the orbital plane, the gravitational constant at Earth's surface, and the nodal point at which satellite crosses the equator, among other parameters. Again, Katherine did these calculations by hand to verify the computer results.

Flight to Orbit , Credit: Ida Lee

What constitutes success and the importance of calculating the trajectory of a space vehicle is not just the launch window (the initial conditions), but most importantly, plotting "backup navigation charts for the astronauts in case of electronic failures", "far more difficult calculations, to account for the gravitational pulls of celestial bodies" and making sure that the "capsule would be found quickly after landing". As Katherine said it herself in a 2010 interview: "Everybody was concerned about them getting there. We were concerned about them getting back."

Some amazing facts about beautiful minds

Electronic computers were the future of space flight, but not yet in the mind of American astronaut John Glenn. Three days before his historic orbital flight and to make sure the success of his mission didn't just rely on electronic computers, he requested: "Get the girl (Katherine) to check the numbers. If she says the numbers are good", he told the engineers, "I'm ready to go" (Hidden Figures by Margot Lee Shetterly). In the 1960s, these electronic computers would almost take up the space of a room, a far cry from our modern smartphones.

She was awarded the presidential medal of freedom in 2015. In 2016, NASA named in her honor a research center, the Katherine G. Johnson Computational Research Facility. Also, Katherine’s memoir, My Remarkable Journey (2021, written with Joylette Hylick and Katherine Moore), was published posthumously.

There is a book called "Hidden Figures" written by Margot Lee Shetterly (2016), the inspiration for the 2016 film of the same name, starring Taraji P. Henson as Katherine. The "Hidden Figures" book and film go further and also present the importance of the work of Dorothy Vaughan (NASA's first Black manager) and Mary Jackson (NASA's first Black female engineer). Dorothy was a mathematician and also worked to program and understand the language of computers at NASA. Mary worked as a mathematician and later "as an engineer in several NASA divisions: the Compressibility Research Division, Full-Scale Research Division, High-Speed Aerodynamics Division, and the Subsonic-Transonic Aerodynamics Division".

"When asked to name her greatest contribution to space exploration, Katherine Johnson talks about the calculations that helped synch Project Apollo's Lunar Lander with the moon-orbiting Command and Service Module", NASA wrote.

Katherine also worked on the space shuttle program.

She was the first "woman in her division (who) received credit as (a co- author) of a research report" at NASA. The report was about how to place a spaceship into orbit (a rocket science document).

Katherine was blessed with a long life. She died at age 101. This number is a prime number, only divisible by one and itself. It is also a palindromic number, that is, it reads the same way when reversed and it is a twin prime number because the next prime is 103. And...I beg your pardon, I got carried away, I love numbers. Katherine would've understood. She "liked to count" and "counted everything". In her own words: "if I was going to church I counted the steps to church… And I counted them every time as if they might change.” Unquestionably, Katherine's love of math and science was essential to the space program and her brilliance made it count.