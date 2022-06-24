The Father of Cosmology meets the Father of the Big Bang

Georges Lemaitre and Albert Einstein , Credit: Ida Lee

It was 1927, in Leopold Park in Brussels, a Catholic priest called Georges Lemaitre (1894 - 1966) had a meeting with the father of cosmology, Albert Einstein (1879 - 1955): "Here, finally, was his chance to explain his idea about an expanding universe to the very person whose theory he'd used to derive it...if Einstein endorsed his radical idea then surely it would be accepted" (The Beginning and End of the Universe, BBC). Unfortunately, Einstein wasn't ready to accept an expanding universe, and to think of it was "abominable". In Einstein's mind, a static universe was the correct cosmology. Georges Lemaitre's theory "should have ignited science, but without the backing of such a huge and influential figure as Einstein, his groundbreaking idea was doomed to be quietly forgotten" (The Beginning and End of the Universe, BBC).

The universe is growing and the distance between galaxies is increasing. Lemaitre had published his theory in an "obscure journal" and his work was eclipsed by the work of American astronomer Edwin Hubble (1889 - 1953). Hubble and Lemaitre had found the same linear relationship between the recessional speed of galaxies and the distance to the galaxies from Earth (known as Hubble's law - the more distant galaxies move away faster from us than closer galaxies), however, Hubble used "better data", "higher accuracy", and was "in charge of what was the largest telescope at the time --- the Mount Wilson 100-inch reflector" (Society of Catholic Scientists).

Edwin Hubble's discovery that the universe is larger than the Milky Way and his experimental evidence of Hubble's law, which were used by many theorists to interpret it as an expanding universe, paved the way for the later acceptance that Lemaitre's work was as important as Hubble's. Lemaitre published the law two years before Hubble's research paper, and today, Lemaitre is recognized as the Father of the Big Bang. In 2018, Hubble's law was renamed by an international union of astronomers by attaching Lemaitre's name. It's also known as the "Hubble-Lemaitre's law".

The Father of Cosmology

Albert Einstein is mostly known for his special theory of relativity, a theory about space and time (published in 1905), and the general theory of relativity (1915), a theory about gravity. Einstein superseded Isaac Newton's conception of gravity when it comes to intense gravitational fields. "Newton, forgive me," wrote Einstein; "you found the only way which in your age was just barely possible for a man with the highest powers of thought and creativity".

Einstein explains the force of attraction between celestial bodies as an effect of gravity on the curvature of space-time. In simple words, the gravity of the Sun curves space, and space responds to the presence of the Sun like placing a bowling ball in the center of a mattress. Einstein's theory was catapulted to international fame when English astronomer Arthur Eddington (1882 - 1944) confirmed the theory during a solar eclipse in 1919 in Principe, an island off the west coast of Africa (Albert Einstein in Wikipedia). It was also Eddington the one who helped Lemaitre by making arrangements for his paper to be published in English.

The Sun's gravity bends light from a star , Credit: Ida Lee

According to Einstein, starlight bends when near the Sun because the Sun's gravity curves the space around it. The bending of light "is noticeable only during eclipses, since otherwise the Sun's brightness obscures the affected stars" (Arthur Eddington in Wikipedia).

In 1917, Einstein extended his theory of gravity to the whole universe in his paper "Cosmological Considerations in the General Theory of Relativity". Gravity curves space, so if we apply this effect to all of the universe's space, then the presence of matter and gravity in the universe gives a curvature that will eventually collapse the universe, in what is also called a Big Crunch. In Einstein's closed universe, gravity will win. However, a dynamic universe collapsing under its weight didn't make sense to Einstein. God is identical to Nature just as Baruch Spinoza, the 17th-century Dutch philosopher, had eloquently postulated (Baruch Spinoza). The universe was, for Einstein, the God of Spinoza, and it had to be static because immutability is a divine attribute.

To make sure his universe wouldn't collapse, Einstein introduced a term to his equations, a cosmological constant. He added this constant to his equations to prevent solutions of the big bang type. Einstein's universe was infinite in time, but finite in space. To conceive of a universe with infinite time prevented the idea of an origin, and to picture the universe with a finite space leads to a probable collapse due to gravity. Einstein's equations required one more thing to hold the universe static, hence the addition of the cosmological constant.

"Einstein's conversion"

As time went on, Einstein first began to rethink his universe after discussing the new developments in cosmology with Arthur Eddington. Eddington had published an article discussing why Einstein's static universe was unstable and mentioning "Lemaitre's brilliant solution" of an expanding universe. Although Einstein's change of mind was not entirely due to the "new observations" provided by Hubble and the "theoretical investigations made by Lemaitre", his "conversion" was also due to a conviction that the "redshift of distant nebulae" (associated to the recessional speed of galaxies) hold "the secret of the universe" and "these redshifts still remain a mystery" (Einstein's conversion from his static to an expanding universe by Harry Nussbaumer. European Physics Journal).

Probably, Eddington's proposal that the universe began to expand from a static universe and not from a single atom as Lemaitre had theorized, influenced Einstein to consider a dynamic universe. Another factor that helped him accept it was the work of Russian physicist and mathematician Alexander Friedmann (1888 - 1925), who also found dynamic solutions to Einstein's equations before Lemaitre (in 1922). Ultimately, the reason for Einstein's acceptance of a changing universe is complex.

In 1932, Einstein proposed his model of an expanding universe with the collaboration of Dutch astronomer Willem de Sitter (1872 - 1934). Willem de Sitter had endorsed Hubble's 1929 research paper and Einstein later declared that the addition of the cosmological constant to preserve a static universe was his biggest mistake (although Einstein's cosmological constant has resurfaced as an explanation of an inflationary universe and dark energy).

The Father of the Big Bang

"The radius of space began at zero; the first stages of the expansion consisted of a rapid expansion determined by the mass of the initial atom, almost equal to the present mass of the universe" (Georges Lemaitre).

If the universe is expanding, then it is logical to rewind time and reach that initial point of existence. Lemaitre proposed the idea that the universe began as a single atom. He called it the "Primeval Atom, a hypothesis about the origin of the universe". This atom disintegrated in an explosion (Lemaitre's way of understanding the Big Bang) and everything else in the universe partakes in the mass of the original atom. Today, Lemaitre's idea of a single atom has been altered by cosmologists to fit present discoveries and the idea of a single atom is no longer the current theory, but it is worthy to note that Lemaitre's intuition continues to lead the way for cosmologists that theorize about a universe that hasn't always existed and an ancient single atom may remind us of a most current interpretation known as Stephen Hawking's singularity theorem (the universe began as a singularity). Also, Lemaitre "presaged" the ideas of dark energy and an accelerating universe in later "important papers".

The expansion of the universe , Credit: Ida Lee

For Lemaitre, there was a beginning, an idea in cosmology that according to many astronomers was better to leave in the hands of theologians and philosophers. Not only Einstein but also English astronomer Fred Hoyle had a hard time accepting an origin for the universe. Fred Hoyle formulated a rival theory of an eternal cosmos, with no beginning and no end. The fact "that the entire observable universe of galaxies began with a bang seemed preposterous".

To the layman, Lemaitre explained his theory of an expanding universe and a primeval atom as a fireworks display. He continues: "From our vantage point we watch the slowly fading bursts of brightness and strive to recall the original brilliance..." (The Amiable Abbe Lemaitre. Catholic Digest. June 1962). These "fading bursts of brightness" were accidentally discovered in 1963, like static in a radio, when Arno Penzias and Robert Wilson, using an antenna in New Jersey, detected the echoes of the Big Bang explosion, in specific, a "cold" radiation, the "remnant of a much hotter, more violent cosmic epoch". This discovery substantiated Lemaitre's theory a few years before his death.

Regardless of whether there is a divisive line between science and religion or perhaps some of us don't see a conflict, let it be known that there was a Belgian priest-scientist who harmonized both in his life. "There were two ways of pursuing the truth", Lemaitre said, "I decided to follow both".