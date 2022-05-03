The interaction between energy and matter, nothing less than a quantum

Max Planck , Credit: Jacinta Gonzalez

Some of us, when we hear the word quantum (plural quanta, from the German word Quanten), might think of health supplements, a sports car, or even the television show Quantum Leap. More recently, in Marvel Studios movies such as Ant-Man, Doctor Strange, and Avengers: Endgame, "the quantum realm" is presented where time flows differently from our ordinary reality and the Avengers may use the subatomic world "to go back in time" (Woodward, 2019, para.20), a world that "is smaller than a single atom" (Woodward, 2019, para.20)

We might have also seen or know the meaning of words such as quantum mechanics, quantum computing, and quantum entanglement, but what is a quantum and how does it relate to our ordinary realm?

A quantum is a word that refers to "how much"; it is a specific amount. For example, if the speed of your car happens to be quantized in increments of 10 mph, then as you accelerate your car from 10 mph, the speed will jump to 20 mph, without passing through any speed between 10 mph and 20 mph. A speed of 12 mph or 19 mph is excluded because the speed of your car can only exist in those increments of 10 mph.

Quantum theory to the max

One of the first scientists to introduce the meaning of a quantum in their work was the German physicist Max Planck (1858 -1947). Planck was aware that he had discovered something as great as Isaac Newton's discovery of universal gravitation. Planck, in his effort to understand the relationship between heat and light, proposed that energy interacted with matter in quantized modes. His proposal was almost a mathematical trick and it was the only way he could have fit his theory to agree with the observations. Why does a hot object turn red and as the heat is increased, the color moves toward yellow and white? Just as Newton's metaphor expressed the importance of his work, Planck was standing on the shoulder of giants. Scientists of the time knew about the relationship between temperature and the color of light. A hot object emitting light obeys the law of conservation of energy, heat energy being converted to light energy.

Scientists also knew about black bodies, theoretical objects that absorbed all light incident on them and also emit radiation in all wavelengths ("Black-body radiation", 2022). This radiation is solely dependent on the temperature of the black body and not on its material composition for the sake of simplicity. However, a black body doesn't have to be black (Sanghavi, Y., 2020). Stars are approximate black bodies because they absorb light (they are poor reflectors) and also emit light (Palma, 2020). When you enjoy sunlight, just remember it is coming from a black body.

The Sun , Credit: Ida G

The emission of light happens to be at different wavelengths, some more intense than others. The Sun's thermal energy gives off the most intense emission in visible light, one reason why our eyes are adapted to detect visible light. The hottest of stars will produce the most intense frequencies in the ultraviolet range of the spectrum and colder stars with lower heat energies in the infrared range (Howell, 2013). However, this relationship between temperature and radiant energy was still in need of understanding. How was Planck going to explain this relationship as a theorist? Scientists had created a graph based on observations where shorter wavelengths (higher frequencies) had the most intensity (similar to the bell-shaped curves next to Max Planck's drawing in this article), but their theories had failed at short and long wavelengths.

Can energy be emitted in infinitely small and infinitely large quantities?

Planck's effort was to create a theory that agrees with observation. More than anything, he needed to explain the emission of light in very short wavelengths and very long wavelengths. Can energy be infinitely small, and for that matter, can energy be infinitely large? A fireplace is supposed to emit dangerous emissions of X-rays and gamma rays as its temperature continues to rise, but it doesn't. Planck proposed that energy is absorbed or emitted in specific amounts (quanta) just as the analogy of the quantized speed of your car. Energy can't be infinitely small because the quanta have specific values even if the amount of energy is very tiny. These quanta also called energy elements, shared this atomistic nature with matter. The quanta of action in Planck's theory are "atoms" of energy. Also, energy can't be infinitely large where a fireplace might emit X-rays because the number of quanta above the maximum peak of radiation is reduced. These two considerations, namely the exclusion of quanta with infinitely small energy and the reduction of quanta with infinitely large energy, are what gave Planck the same curve as it was observed during this interaction between heat and light ("Black-body radiation", 2022).

Is light made of quanta?

Now, does this mean that James Clerk Maxwell's electromagnetic theory where light is composed of waves is obsolete? Not according to Planck. Planck saw his theory as applying only to the emission and absorption of light right at the radiation source, as a consequence, in a vacuum, waves are still the fundamental nature of light. There was no need to ascribe to objective reality his quanta. It only worked as a way to reconcile the theory with the experiment. (Planck, 1915)

The world had to wait for somebody else to think of light as composed of quanta, where they travel in space and not only during their interaction with matter. The world had to wait for the German-born and later naturalized American citizen Albert Einstein, mostly known for his theory of relativity. The quanta were described by Einstein as tiny packets of radiant energy; particles of light called photons in 1926 (APS News, 2012).

Both Planck and Einstein received the Nobel prize for their work on quantum theory, Planck in 1918, and the 1921 prize was awarded to Einstein. The quantum is mysterious and we certainly don't have all the answers. In the words of the Danish quantum physicist Niels Bohr, "Those who are not shocked when they first come across quantum theory cannot possibly have understood it" ("Niels Bohr", 2021, Quotes section, para. 1).

Bibliography

APS News. (2012, December). This Month in Physics History, December 18, 1926: Gilbert Lewis

coins"photon" in letter to Nature. https://www.aps.org/publications/apsnews/201212/physicshistory.cfm

Black-body radiation. (2022, April 22). In Wikipedia. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Black-body_radiation

Howell, E. (2013, March 29). Why Are There No Purple or Green Stars? Live Science. https://www.livescience.com/34469-purple-stars-green-stars-star-colors.html

Niels Bohr. (2021, March 2). In Wikiquote. https://en.wikiquote.org/wiki/Niels_Bohr

Palma, C. (2020). Blackbody Radiation. Penn State. John A. Dutton: e-Education Institute. https://www.e-education.psu.edu/astro801/content/l3_p5.html

Planck, M. (1915). Eight lectures on theoretical physics: Delivered at Columbia University in 1909.

Columbia University Press.

Sanghavi, Y. (2020, January 26). Black Bodies and appearing black. Physics. https://physics.stackexchange.com/questions/340022/black-bodies-and-appearing-black

Woodward, A. (2019, May 10). A Science adviser for 'Avengers: Endgame' describes the real physics

of time travel and multiple universes that underpin the movie. Insider. https://www.businessinsider.com/avengers-endgame-science-advisor-time-travel-theories-2019-5