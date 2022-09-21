How much does it cost to build an 85-rated player in 2K23?

Players who have played the 2K series of games understand one thing: to improve a player's rating, they must improve all the attributes of that player across the board. According to the requirements set by the system, it is difficult to reach this standard, and there are few options that players can choose from, only two possibilities, time or money. But no matter which player chooses, they will need to pay a specific cost, so what is the price of selecting time or money each?

The cost of time to reach 85 OVR

In 2K23, to upgrade a player to 85 OVR, according to the minimum standard, it takes about 220K. How much time does it take to get this 220K? Let's do a simple calculation below.

Assuming that a player's starting player earns 800 VC per game, it would take 275 games to earn 220k VC, which is an excellent value. In real life, it would be more than that because you can't guarantee 800 VC per game, so let's increase the value to 300 games, which is an acceptable range for most players.

Based on an average of 20 minutes per match, 300 matches would take 6000 minutes, meaning it would take about 100 hours to earn 220K through partners in the game.

If you play 2 hours a day, it will take you 50 days to reach your goal. If you want to continue to upgrade to 99, you will need more VCs, and after the player gets 90 OVR and chooses to respawn, you still need to complete the rest of the levels.

As you can tell from the above calculations, building a player with 85 OVR will take about 50 days. While some players can get more VC in MyCareer mode and thus spend less time, this is not the case for everyone.

The monetary cost to reach 85 OVR

The official system in 2K23 is marked with the exact price of VC. According to 200k, VC costs $25-30 to calculate. 220 K also only needs to spend about $30. This is not much money for an adult. It's also easy for some minors who have their parents' credit cards. Based on today's living conditions, very few people should struggle for $30, except for third-world countries. If you want to raise the player to 99 OVR, you must keep buying VC. The time needed to buy VC is negligible; from another point of view, it is equivalent to the player buying time with money.

Analyzing the above two scenarios makes it possible to get an obvious conclusion. Theoretically, if a player has a lot of time, he can get enough VC through a match, but in reality, very few players do this, and most of them choose to use the money to buy 2K23 VC. This is because 2K raises the cost of time needed for a regular match, making people think that spending money is the best option.

2K's greed is also exposed in these details. It deliberately lowered the price of VC to create an illusion of cheapness for players so that they would slowly get used to this approach. At the same time, it reduced the supply of VC in the game and increased the use of VC in other items, such as badges, attributes, decorations, clothes and shoes, and other things that can be purchased using VC. This leaves players who don't want to spend money needing to spend hundreds of hours of game time to come and catch up with someone who has $50 or $100.

Coupled with the fact that 2K has been raising the cost of player-built items, this amounts to a disguised inducement to buy VCs, adding to the frustration of players who can't afford to drop money on VCs. And those impulsive kids might ask their parents for $20-$100 every few weeks.

So players will spend more than $200 on 2K23 for the most part, not including the money to buy the game, which would make it seem like 2K23 games are costly to use, but fortunately, players have another option.

Another choice for players

Another choice is straightforward. Since 2K23 VC is so expensive to use, why not change the currency? In addition to VC, there is also MT in NBA 2K23. nba2k21mt.com, as a professional 2K MT supplier, provides many cheap 2K23 MT for hundreds of thousands of players in total. 300K MT costs only $4.28 on the PC side, for example, which is a price that is more acceptable to many players. Assuming the same $100 is spent in the game, if used to buy VC, you can only get about 700K VC. If you choose MT, the nba2k21mt website will provide players with 7000K MT. this will allow players to accomplish many goals in the game. (MT's price fluctuates up and down with the market price.)

Given the different scopes of VC and MT use in the game, when it is necessary to use VC, players can buy a small amount of VC. To be able to use MT, try to choose MT. Cheap 2K MT can help players reduce a lot of game costs.