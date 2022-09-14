How to redeem your free NBA League Pass from 2K23

PattonVast

How to redeem free NBA League Passes from 2K23. The article will show you how to do this below.

How players can redeem their NBA League Pass in the game

First, players must purchase the Championship Edition of NBA 2K23 to get a free 12 months of NBA League Pass. NBA League Pass will allow you to watch many live NBA games and make the most of your copy. It is important to note that NBA League Pass subscriptions are unavailable in other countries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07BiKo_0huiKClG00
PattonVast

Steps to redeem your NBA League Pass.

1. Install NBA 2K23 Championship Edition on your gaming platform

2. Create or login into your 2K account

3. Redeem the Championship Edition bonus content code

League pass redemption time

NBA League Passcodes will not be issued or eligible for redemption until September 27, 2022, and the deadline for redeeming League Passes is December 18, 2022, so please complete your redemption as soon as possible before the deadline. If you do not cancel, League Pass will automatically renew its suggested retail price the following year.

Other rewards of the Championship Edition

In addition to redeeming the League Pass for free, players will be rewarded with 100K VC at the beginning of the game, a small amount of NBA 2K23 MT, and some decorative items. The most helpful thing for players is the 10% experience bonus, allowing them to reach level 40 as soon as possible in the initial season and receive top player rewards.

Although the championship edition is priced at a whopping $150, the championship edition is still a great deal if players can use their league passes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# NBA 2K23 News# NBA 2K# NBA 2K Guides

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a basketball game lover; my favorite is the NBA 2K series of games. Player data in the NBA and NBA 2K is interconnected, so I like to use articles to document discoveries and ideas when things change.

California City, CA
3 followers

More from PattonVast

Can MyCareer run individually from Park?

Time earlier, there was a message in the Reddit forum that Park was causing some problems for some players in the 2K area when playing the game. They recommended in the community that 2K should allow MyCareer to run individually in the upcoming NBA 2K23.

Read full story

Enhanced AI will provide more help in NBA 2K23

2K has confirmed that the AI system will be enhanced in NBA 2K23. The enhanced AI will autonomously determine a player's defensive or offensive habits based on data collected during a game and make effective blocks or assists for such behavior. This is a good thing for players; the game will become closer to reality.

Read full story

In what capacity is J.Cole on the cover of NBA 2K23?

2K released an update Thursday that the Dreamers edition of 2K23 features J. Cole on the cover. How can this man, who has no name in basketball, appear on the cover of the game as much as a basketball star like Jordan?

Read full story

Revised dribbling rules will affect games in NBA 2K23

People have seen a lot of crazy dribbles in the NBA, and in the upcoming NBA 2K23, there is a very good chance that players will be able to emulate that explosive breakaway dribble in the game because of the changes to the "dribble" rule in 2K23.

Read full story

How to challenge the era mode under the new rules of NBA 2K23?

According to 2K information, the new generation of NBA 2K23 will meet with players around the 8th of next month. In order to better attract players and also to respond to the opinions of the 2K community, the upcoming 2K23 has made some adjustments to the game rules and features and also created a new "era" mode.

Read full story

The upcoming NBA 2K23 adds new shot animations and extra bonuses.

Your attacks will not get a more realistic experience without touching the basket. In response, NBA 2K23 has made some nice upgrades to the game, adding more different styles of dunking animations to take you through various style scenarios.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy