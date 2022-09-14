How to redeem your free NBA League Pass from 2K23

How to redeem free NBA League Passes from 2K23. The article will show you how to do this below.

How players can redeem their NBA League Pass in the game

First, players must purchase the Championship Edition of NBA 2K23 to get a free 12 months of NBA League Pass. NBA League Pass will allow you to watch many live NBA games and make the most of your copy. It is important to note that NBA League Pass subscriptions are unavailable in other countries.

PattonVast

Steps to redeem your NBA League Pass.

1. Install NBA 2K23 Championship Edition on your gaming platform

2. Create or login into your 2K account

3. Redeem the Championship Edition bonus content code

League pass redemption time

NBA League Passcodes will not be issued or eligible for redemption until September 27, 2022, and the deadline for redeeming League Passes is December 18, 2022, so please complete your redemption as soon as possible before the deadline. If you do not cancel, League Pass will automatically renew its suggested retail price the following year.

Other rewards of the Championship Edition

In addition to redeeming the League Pass for free, players will be rewarded with 100K VC at the beginning of the game, a small amount of NBA 2K23 MT, and some decorative items. The most helpful thing for players is the 10% experience bonus, allowing them to reach level 40 as soon as possible in the initial season and receive top player rewards.

Although the championship edition is priced at a whopping $150, the championship edition is still a great deal if players can use their league passes.