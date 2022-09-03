Enhanced AI will provide more help in NBA 2K23

2K has confirmed that the AI system will be enhanced in NBA 2K23. The enhanced AI will autonomously determine a player's defensive or offensive habits based on data collected during a game and make effective blocks or assists for such behavior. This is a good thing for players; the game will become closer to reality.

AI system is enhanced on the offensive side.

Developers have given the AI the ability to support the earliest opportunity to attack, or preemptive attack priority as described by the player, through complex algorithms, combined with the timing of AI drive work to improve attack efficiency.

In addition to giving the AI a smarter offense, the researchers also made sure it could realistically replicate real-life opponents. To do this, the researchers created a new signature AI attack system that provides each star with one dynamic attack package for up to four signature combinations that cannot be traded through NBA 2K23 MT. Every combination can contain up to four single movesets or two combined movesets, and variants can be created that allow AI moves to progress.

Up to four single movesets or two combined movesets can be included in a single combination. Developers can even make modifications to allow AI moves to evolve. The user can choose to attack if the player is in a well-protected position during a match.

AI system enhancements on the defensive side

The 2K researchers have made numerous changes to the defensive system while also ensuring a smooth game, allowing for tighter defensive blocking and the ability for players to choose whether or not they want the AI's blocking to match in the control panel. The defensive improvements also include defensive strategies for player performance. The more active the player is, the more he will be suppressed by the AI on top of the defense.

In making adjustments to the AI system, the AI modifications are generic, as it is not immediately clear how a particular player is getting so many points and assists. With the newly developed engine, the system can determine how opposing players score and make targeted presses. Each player in the game has their defensive adjustments, and the AI will make the best adjustments based on the scorer's shooting efficiency. These adjustments will be made automatically when the player has the adaptive engine turned on in the game.

Some players are concerned that in the initial stages of the game, the defenders will not provide much help, and the team's tendencies and strategies will be badly affected as a result. Support and switching are a significant part of their defense for a team like the Celtics. Helping less to start a game will be based on strategy and matchups, not something they will automatically do every game.