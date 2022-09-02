In what capacity is J.Cole on the cover of NBA 2K23?

2K released an update Thursday that the Dreamers edition of 2K23 features J. Cole on the cover. How can this man, who has no name in basketball, appear on the cover of the game as much as a basketball star like Jordan?

J. Cole's identity profile

Through the official information given by 2K, we know that J. Cole is a rapper and a professional basketball player. Compared to his music career, his accomplishments in his basketball career seem very tame. As a rapper, Cole has won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Song, a Billboard Music Award for Best Rap Album, and several other awards. As a professional basketball player, Cole played for Eastern in the 2012 NBA All-Star Weekend Celebrity Game, signed with the Scarborough Meteors of the Canadian Elite Basketball League in May 2022, and left the team in June to fulfill his tour commitments.

How do you get a J. Cole cover?

That's a simple question. Gamers who like him can purchase the "Dreamer Edition" of NBA 2K23 directly from GameStop, which is only available in two countries: the United States and Canada. Each version of 2K23 will have different rewards, including a different number of gift packs and NBA 2K23 MT.

Why did 2K choose J. Cole to be on the cover of 2K23?

Before discussing this issue, starting with the 2K series of games is important. Players who have played the 2K series of games know very well that 2K will add some of the more popular music to their games, such as adding some new soundtrack songs during the sixth season of NBA 2K22, and this is also how 2K has been discovering new musical talent through their game music for a long time. Doing so better promotes basketball culture to the world while also enhancing 2K's brand.

It seems that J.Cole's positioning in the NBA 2K23 cover is more on the side of a musician or rapper, which has something to do with his achievements in the music industry. Not only that, but he will also appear in the game and spend a whole year as an NPC, and players interested in this can find him in the MyCAREER storyline.

