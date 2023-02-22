Rita Curran Cold Case Solved by Cigarette Butt after 50 Years

Photo by US Crime Online

Rita Curran was discovered strangled in her Burlington, Vermont, apartment on a July evening in 1971.

The 24-year-identity old’s murderer’s was a mystery for more than 50 years.

But, on Tuesday, investigators declared that they had finally located her killer and that he was William DeRoos. They did this by utilizing DNA from a cigarette butt that was discovered close to Curran’s body. He passed away in 1986, thus he will never face charges for killing her.

Investigators “never stopped seeking” justice for the Curran family, according to acting Burlington police chief Jon Murad.

In 2014, detectives sent the cigarette butt and other evidence for DNA testing. The test did provide a DNA profile of the smoker of the cigarette, but it didn’t match any DNA in law enforcement databases.

The DNA was forwarded to a private genealogical database by a new team of police who took over the investigation in 2019, and subsequently, partial matches to individuals connected to DeRoos were discovered.

When Curran’s roommate returned home to find her dead on July 20, 1971, Burlington police were called to the Brooks Avenue residence.

DeRoos, who was 31 at the time, had a two-week-old argument with his wife when he left his apartment, which was two floors above Curran’s, during the 70-minute window that led to Curran’s death on July 19, 1971, according to Burlington Police Detective Lt. James Trieb, the head of the Detective Services Bureau.

However, the couple claimed they had both been at home and had not seen or heard anything when police came to their door the following morning to inform them of the killing.

According to a subsequent re-interview with detectives by DeRoos’ ex-wife, she admitted to them that he had indeed left their apartment while Curran’s roommates were out of hers.

William DeRoos informed the police that they were at home, according to Trieb.

Due to his previous history, Trieb claimed that as soon as he shut the door, “he turned to Michelle and instructed her that if the police ever showed up again, she was to tell them that he was home all night.” She supported that deception three times because she believed him.

Trieb claimed that once Curran passed away, the couple abandoned their “life goals” and that after DeRoos moved to Thailand, their marriage fell apart. Later, after coming back to the country, he married a new woman.

Police also spoke with this woman, who detailed DeRoos’s violent outbursts. As they were having dinner one time, she detailed how, “for no reason, he explodes and he hits her and he strangles her with both hands” until she passed out. Trieb confirmed what she had stated.

Rita Curran’s heinous murder was William DeRoos’ fault, according to the detective bureau, myself, and the chief, Trieb added. “But he will not be held liable for his conduct, and this matter will be closed,” the statement continued. “He died in a hotel room of a drug overdose.”

Both of Curran’s parents passed away before discovering who murdered their daughter.

The news conference was attended by her sister and brother on Tuesday.

Tom Curran, Curran’s brother, remarked, “My parents didn’t have social workers or professional grievance counselors.” They had the rosary beads and the confessional. We belonged to a traditional, devout Catholic household.

“I don’t think about the individual who did this as much as I think about Rita, my parents, and the struggles they faced. I offer prayers to Rita and to my parents.