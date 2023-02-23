Five Significant Events Since “Murdaugh Murders” on Netflix

Photo by US Crime Online

The 52-year-old Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh and her 22-year-old son Paul Murdaugh were both murdered on June 7, 2021, and their deaths are the subject of the new true crime series Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal on Netflix.

It examines the prosecution’s case against 54-year-old Alex Murdaugh, who is accused of killing them, as well as the terrible alleged crimes that are supposed to have occurred around the Murdaugh family in South Carolina’s Lowcountry.

In July 2022, Alex Murdaugh was accused of killing his wife and son on two separate occasions and having a weapon while committing a violent crime on another two occasions. He entered a not-guilty plea.

Yet, a great deal more has happened since the three-part documentary was shot.

1. The murder trial for Alex Murdaugh begins

At the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, Alex Murdaugh’s trial got underway on January 25, 2023, and as of February 22, it has reached day 22. If found guilty, he would spend a minimum of 30 years behind bars.

The bodies of Maggie and Paul were discovered by Murdaugh, according to the authorities, at the family’s 1,700-acre hunting estate in Colleton County, South Carolina.

Investigators think Murdaugh’s wife and son were shot somewhere else on the property, but Murdaugh told police he was napping in the family house at the time.

According to the prosecution, there is proof that Murdaugh, Maggie, and Paul were present at the crime scene. Three voices may be heard in a video that Paul is thought to have recorded just before he passed away, and the voices, according to the prosecution, are those of Murdaugh, his wife, and their kid. But there isn’t any tangible proof of his involvement in the crime, and neither item is a murder weapon.

2. Alex Murdaugh’s Contingent Child Buster gives a trial testimony

Buster Murdaugh, 26, was summoned as a witness for the defense in his father’s homicide case on February 21.

According to him, his father called him on June 7, 2021, asked if he was sitting down, and then informed him that his brother and mother had been shot, according to the Associated Press. “He was obliterated." He was devastated. "I gave him a hug as soon as I entered and saw him," said Buster.

He continued by saying that he spent the ten days following the killings with his father and that Murdaugh was “devastated and puzzled” by what had happened.

3. Maggie Murdaugh’s Sister Makes Shocking Declaration

Marian Proctor, Murdaugh’s sister-in-law, made headlines on February 15 when she testified at his trial.

According to an Associated Press article, Proctor claimed that in the days following the murders, Murdaugh seemed more concerned with preserving the reputation of his deceased son Paul than with catching the murderer.

In February 2019, Paul was charged with the murder of his friend Mallory Beach. She had been a passenger when he allegedly drove a boat while intoxicated, and it collided with a bridge pylon, killing her. Paul had pleaded not guilty to felony charges of boating while intoxicated and was out on bond, awaiting a trial date, when he was killed.

Said Proctor: “We never discussed identifying the individual who might have done it [Murdaugh and I]. It was just strange.”

Murdaugh also said something about the incident that she didn’t understand. “He claimed to not know who it was, but he had the impression that whoever it was had given it some serious thought. I simply had no idea what that meant “PROCTOR QUOTE

4. A two shooter theory exists.

On February 21, following Buster Murdaugh’s testimony, the defense called forensic engineer Mike Sutton to the stand.

According to Sutton, who spoke to the Associated Press, the angles of the shots that were fired at Maggie indicated that the gunman was roughly 5 feet 2 inches tall, or “carrying the rifle below their kneecap.” Murdaugh’s height is said to be 6 feet 4 inches.

A shotgun and an assault rifle similar to the AR-15 were used in the killings of Maggie and Paul, according to Murdaugh’s defense attorney, Dick Harpootlian, who also claimed that this supports the hypothesis that there were two shooters.

5. Cases from the Murdaugh Family’s Past are Reopened

The Netflix film also looks at the mysterious deaths of Buster Murdaugh’s buddy Stephen Smith and the family’s housekeeper Gloria Satterfield.

Smith, who was 19 years old, passed away in 2015 from blunt force trauma. His death is still under investigation, despite being formally classified as a hit-and-run, according to The Augusta Chronicle. According to the article, Sandy Smith, Smith’s mother, has previously stated that her son’s murder was strange and that she does not think he was killed in a hit-and-run.

Satterfield apparently stumbled and fell down stairs at the Murdaughs’ Moselle house earlier that month, suffering severe head injuries. Satterfield passed away in February 2018 as a result of complications.

After People reported in June of that year that authorities were also reopening Smith’s case in light of new information gathered during the double murder investigation against Murdaugh, state investigators announced in September 2021 that they were initiating a criminal investigation into Satterfield’s death.

For these fatalities, Murdaugh is not facing any charges.