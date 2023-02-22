A Texas Republican bill would prohibit voting in schools due to safety concerns.

Photo by Hipp Radio Network

A Republican from Texas is getting ready to submit two bills that would make it illegal to put polling places in most schools because "heightened emotions" can make schools less safe.

On Monday, state representative Carrie Isaac introduced a bill that would make it illegal for any "higher education institution" to run polling places.

On Tuesday, she said that she was working on a new measure that would forbid polling sites in charter schools and K–12 public schools.

According to NBC News, she stated in a release that “we must do everything we can to keep our school campuses as safe as possible.”

“I know firsthand how intense the feelings can get at voting places, and I won’t wait for further violence to happen before taking action.”

In her statement, Isaac referred to the murderous knife attack at the University of Texas, Austin, in 2017 that left one person dead and four others injured, as well as the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, last year.

These incidents, meanwhile, had nothing to do with voting.

The law was denounced by Move Texas, a nonprofit devoted to registering young voters throughout the state, in a statement posted on Twitter.

The statement from MOVE Texas stated, “We live in a state infamous for suppressing the right to vote."

Extremist politicians use every chance they get to come up with new and creative ways to make voting harder and weaken the power of our communities.

The group listed two things that many states don't agree with: long lines to vote and polling places that are spread out.

Move Texas argued that officials should concentrate on making voting more accessible and effective because lines at college polling places in Texas are already “notoriously long.”

The group claimed that Bill 2390 “accomplishes the reverse."

"It makes it hard for young Texans to exercise their civic rights in a clear, focused way or to vote."

State Representative Carrie Isaac has made it apparent that she is not interested in meeting the needs of the people of Texas by introducing this bill.

According to a Texas Tribune investigation, only half of the state's 36 public universities will have on-campus polling places for the 2022 midterm elections.

With the help of a $3,000 grant, Texas A&M University was able to run its 14-passenger shuttle buses every 20 minutes on Election Day and give three trips on October 28 for early voting.

The number of young voters has increased recently, especially in Texas.

Young voters in Texas increased from 8% in 2014 to 25.8% in 2018.

In the end, it was the turnout of young voters that helped Democrats keep control of the Senate and gave Republicans a small majority in the House. This was because young voters were expected to vote for Republicans in large numbers.

Democrats in Texas filed legislation on February 15 that would require polling places on major college campuses in opposition to Isaac’s bill.

It is in the State Affairs Committee of the state legislature.

While Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) and Texas Republicans have targeted voting procedures and election laws in the past, Abbott is now concentrating on other issues, such as property tax reform, strengthening bail laws, and dealing with the fentanyl and border crises.