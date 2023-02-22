On the day his biography was released, Mike Pompeo's PAC spent $42,000 on books.

Patriot Journal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mXset_0kvvHNSn00
FILE – Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addresses an audience at a periodic “Politics and Eggs” gathering at Saint Anselm College, in MPhoto byHipp Radio Network

On the day his memoir was published, former secretary of state Mike Pompeo’s political action committee reportedly spent $42,000 on books.

When it first hit the shelves on January 24, his book Never Give An Inch: Fighting for the Country I Love shot to the No. 3 spot on the New York Times bestseller list for hardcover nonfiction.

According to a filing with the Federal Election Commission, which was revealed by Forbes, Pompeo’s PAC, Champion American Values, paid Bulk Books $42,000 for “books.” The New York Times noted in its bestseller list that Pompeo’s book had benefited from bulk order purchases.

His memoir detailed his work in the Trump administration, with a focus on his foreign policy, and talked about how future achievements might be similar. Pompeo advertised his memoir on Facebook in February to support his work.

According to Forbes, Pompeo has been considering a bid for office in 2024, but since he hasn’t announced, he is permitted to make money when his PAC buys the books. Bulk book purchases are a typical strategy used to increase sales.

The Great America Committee of former Vice President Mike Pence spent $91,000 on his books last year. The New York Times first failed to mention that his book had been helped by widespread buying.

Pompeo has hinted that he will make his 2024 announcement in the spring. In recent months, Pompeo has visited or conducted business in crucial swing states and has even subtly poked fun at his former employer, former President Donald Trump.

Nikki Haley, a former U.S. ambassador to the UN who launched her 2024 campaign last week, is currently Trump’s main Republican opponent.

The Champion American Values PAC was contacted by the Washington Examiner for comment.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 31

Published by

Patriot Journal is a trusted news and media website that delivers fair and unbiased coverage on the most important political, social, and economic issues of our time, with a focus on American patriotism.

Westland, MI
2K followers

More from Patriot Journal

Burlington, VT

Rita Curran Cold Case Solved by Cigarette Butt after 50 Years

Rita Curran was discovered strangled in her Burlington, Vermont, apartment on a July evening in 1971. The 24-year-identity old’s murderer’s was a mystery for more than 50 years.

Read full story
Colleton County, SC

Five Significant Events Since “Murdaugh Murders” on Netflix

The 52-year-old Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh and her 22-year-old son Paul Murdaugh were both murdered on June 7, 2021, and their deaths are the subject of the new true crime series Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal on Netflix.

Read full story
Texas State

A Texas Republican bill would prohibit voting in schools due to safety concerns.

A Republican from Texas is getting ready to submit two bills that would make it illegal to put polling places in most schools because "heightened emotions" can make schools less safe.

Read full story
114 comments

Democrats are secretly preparing for life after Joe Biden if he leaves office before 2024

Many political insiders have been assuming that President Joseph Biden will run in 2024 for a number of months. Now, some of his allies are apparently making preparations for the improbable chance that he withdraws.

Read full story
210 comments

2024 Race Gets Major Shakeup by Former Biden Rival – Joe Could Get Primaried by 2020 Challenger Marianne Williamson

Nobody in their right mind thinks Biden is fit to be president. He certainly isn’t up for running for re-election, despite what he claims. At the moment, establishment Democrats are pushing to keep him in power. He’s far too valuable to them as a rubber-stamping monkey. But anyone paying attention is just waiting for Joe’s frail condition to knock him out of contention.

Read full story
1208 comments
East Palestine, OH

Ohio Train Crash Evidence Turns Heads Across America – Norfolk Southern’s Train Found to be Both Too Long and Too Heavy

The catastrophic derailment in East Palestine, OH has put thousands of Americans at risk. The train was carrying chemicals that are toxic to humans (not to mention wildlife). And the geniuses within the government decided to burn off the chemicals, releasing them into the air and then the water.

Read full story
1373 comments

Supreme Court Gets Rocked by 19 States – They Fire Off Urgent Demand to Stop Biden’s Cancelling Title 42

The Supreme Court has been the last line of defense against Joe Biden’s tyranny. The court has stopped this out-of-control administration from driving the country into the ground on many occasions. But Biden is still determined to shut down our prosperity, destroy our borders, and eliminate any rights citizens have.

Read full story
2570 comments

Michael Jordan Just Gave a Generous Birthday Gift – On His Own Landmark Birthday, He Makes Donation to Make-A-Wish

Michael Jordan is considered one of the greatest players in NBA history. And, unlike many modern players, he continues to show stand-up character off the courts. As many athletes currently playing exploit their fame to push politics, Jordan is using his wealth and influence to make lives better.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy