On the day his biography was released, Mike Pompeo's PAC spent $42,000 on books.

On the day his memoir was published, former secretary of state Mike Pompeo’s political action committee reportedly spent $42,000 on books.

When it first hit the shelves on January 24, his book Never Give An Inch: Fighting for the Country I Love shot to the No. 3 spot on the New York Times bestseller list for hardcover nonfiction.

According to a filing with the Federal Election Commission, which was revealed by Forbes, Pompeo’s PAC, Champion American Values, paid Bulk Books $42,000 for “books.” The New York Times noted in its bestseller list that Pompeo’s book had benefited from bulk order purchases.

His memoir detailed his work in the Trump administration, with a focus on his foreign policy, and talked about how future achievements might be similar. Pompeo advertised his memoir on Facebook in February to support his work.

According to Forbes, Pompeo has been considering a bid for office in 2024, but since he hasn’t announced, he is permitted to make money when his PAC buys the books. Bulk book purchases are a typical strategy used to increase sales.

The Great America Committee of former Vice President Mike Pence spent $91,000 on his books last year. The New York Times first failed to mention that his book had been helped by widespread buying.

Pompeo has hinted that he will make his 2024 announcement in the spring. In recent months, Pompeo has visited or conducted business in crucial swing states and has even subtly poked fun at his former employer, former President Donald Trump.

Nikki Haley, a former U.S. ambassador to the UN who launched her 2024 campaign last week, is currently Trump’s main Republican opponent.

The Champion American Values PAC was contacted by the Washington Examiner for comment.