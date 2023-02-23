Democrats are secretly preparing for life after Joe Biden if he leaves office before 2024

President Joe Biden delivers a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal Castle Gardens, Tues Photo by Hipp Radio Network

Many political insiders have been assuming that President Joseph Biden will run in 2024 for a number of months. Now, some of his allies are apparently making preparations for the improbable chance that he withdraws.

Although Biden has taken steps to lay the groundwork for a campaign debut, such as recent campaign-style stops in Florida and Wisconsin, sources told Politico that Biden rarely discusses his 2024 plans with confidants, preferring to keep his focus more on the day-to-day responsibilities of the presidency.

One of Biden’s close confidants informed the news source that “an inertia has set in.” “It’s not that he won’t run; in fact, that is the prevailing belief. But no decision has been made. And until it is, nothing will be decided.

A political upheaval would occur if Biden withdrew from the contest. Since previous President Lyndon Johnson, he would be the first Democratic president to resign. The problem is made more urgent by the absence of a strong alternative from the Democratic Party.

There are still lingering doubts about Vice President Kamala Harris’s capacity to win in a primary and a general election. Hence, Democrats would probably find themselves in a chaotic contest that heavyweight contenders had not anticipated if Biden stood out.

Various well-known figures have been considered as potential Biden replacements, including Govs. Gavin Newsom (D-CA), J.B. Pritzker (D-IL), Phil Murphy (D-NJ), and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). His main primary rival thus far appears to be the inexperienced spiritual teacher Marianne Williamson.

But, the majority of Biden’s advisers and Democratic strategists believe that he won’t stand down.

Biden’s aides are apparently anticipating that the announcement may get pushed out until April, though that time range is fairly flexible. Biden had been generally expected to announce his reelection campaign “not long after” giving his State of the Union speech.

The president has also stated publicly that he “intends” to run, and Jill Biden, the first lady, is said to have given her approval for a second run. Despite this, he has not yet made a declaration.

Donald Trump, a former president who started his campaign in November, looms over his choice. Many of Biden’s supporters have emphasized in the open that Biden is the best chance for Democrats to defeat Trump in 2024, including former White House director of staff Ron Klain.

Some of Biden’s supporters were under pressure to ramp up reelection campaign preparations soon after Trump launched his candidacy, but the report claims that this overt haste has diminished somewhat in recent weeks.

This is partially a result of GOP infighting and the lack of a credible Democratic primary opponent. Also, Biden’s decision to postpone the announcement avoids the need to sign papers that would reveal the first quarter’s fundraising totals, which are allegedly not great.

In addition, Biden has been juggling a relatively hectic schedule lately, notably this week when he made an unexpected detour in Ukraine. After the Democrats’ successful showing in the midterm elections, he had political capital as the new year began, but since then, he has had to deal with a number of issues, including the potential debt limit crisis.

According to a Biden adviser quoted in Politico, “We’re not going to have a campaign until we have to.” The president is he. Why does he feel the need to enter an election so soon?

In the midst of the uncertainty, Biden’s allies have been carefully recruiting talent to bolster his campaign team, and his affiliated political action committee, Future Ahead, has started airing TV commercials to advance his vision.

The proclamation is the only thing still lacking from a campaign organization that is otherwise mostly in action.