2024 Race Gets Major Shakeup by Former Biden Rival – Joe Could Get Primaried by 2020 Challenger Marianne Williamson

Nobody in their right mind thinks Biden is fit to be president. He certainly isn’t up for running for re-election, despite what he claims. At the moment, establishment Democrats are pushing to keep him in power. He’s far too valuable to them as a rubber-stamping monkey. But anyone paying attention is just waiting for Joe’s frail condition to knock him out of contention.

But we might not have to wait very long until Biden’s 2024 chances are shattered. Even a moderately successful candidate can give him a run for his money. Biden may have beaten over 20 rivals in 2020, but he surely can’t do it again. And one of his former enemies just announced something big.

From Daily Wire:

Former presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, 70, is teasing a challenge to President Joe Biden for the 2024 Democratic nomination…

“As America gears up for the 2024 presidential election, I’m preparing an important announcement on March 4th in Washington DC,” Williamson said…

She told POLITICO on Friday that she took issue with Biden running on the economy, saying such a campaign speaks to the “disconnect” between party elites and the American people.

Uh-oh! It looks like some Democrats smell blood in the water. After Biden claimed he would run on his “successes” with the economy, 2020 presidential candidate Marianne Williamson recently said she will make a big announcement this March.

She blasted Biden’s claims to run on the economy, saying he is “disconnected” from regular Americans. Uh… duh! Biden’s dishonest White House keeps ignoring the signs of a crumbling economy. Most Americans can’t even buy eggs, for crying out loud.

But Biden claims the economy is “strong” because he is adding immigrants to the workforce. Legal and illegal immigrants are taking American jobs. That’s good for some companies, who like to hire cheap labor. But Americans are losing their jobs and livelihoods. And inflation continues to rage as the Fed jacks up interest rates.

It’s only a matter of time before everything blows up. Biden can ignore it all he wants, but it is something to destroy him in the election. Williamson, who is known for being just as much of a nutjob as Bernie Sanders, might be able to spoil Biden’s chances.

She’ll in no way win the nomination. But her moves against Biden could inspire stronger candidates to challenge him. Joe might lose his chance at re-election before he even announces his campaign.

I couldn’t think of a more deserving man for that to happen to!

