2024 Race Gets Major Shakeup by Former Biden Rival – Joe Could Get Primaried by 2020 Challenger Marianne Williamson

Patriot Journal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MJFFK_0kudM6eb00
Photo byPatriot Journal

What’s Happening:

Nobody in their right mind thinks Biden is fit to be president. He certainly isn’t up for running for re-election, despite what he claims. At the moment, establishment Democrats are pushing to keep him in power. He’s far too valuable to them as a rubber-stamping monkey. But anyone paying attention is just waiting for Joe’s frail condition to knock him out of contention.

But we might not have to wait very long until Biden’s 2024 chances are shattered. Even a moderately successful candidate can give him a run for his money. Biden may have beaten over 20 rivals in 2020, but he surely can’t do it again. And one of his former enemies just announced something big.

From Daily Wire:

Former presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, 70, is teasing a challenge to President Joe Biden for the 2024 Democratic nomination…
“As America gears up for the 2024 presidential election, I’m preparing an important announcement on March 4th in Washington DC,” Williamson said…
She told POLITICO on Friday that she took issue with Biden running on the economy, saying such a campaign speaks to the “disconnect” between party elites and the American people.

Uh-oh! It looks like some Democrats smell blood in the water. After Biden claimed he would run on his “successes” with the economy, 2020 presidential candidate Marianne Williamson recently said she will make a big announcement this March.

She blasted Biden’s claims to run on the economy, saying he is “disconnected” from regular Americans. Uh… duh! Biden’s dishonest White House keeps ignoring the signs of a crumbling economy. Most Americans can’t even buy eggs, for crying out loud.

But Biden claims the economy is “strong” because he is adding immigrants to the workforce. Legal and illegal immigrants are taking American jobs. That’s good for some companies, who like to hire cheap labor. But Americans are losing their jobs and livelihoods. And inflation continues to rage as the Fed jacks up interest rates.

It’s only a matter of time before everything blows up. Biden can ignore it all he wants, but it is something to destroy him in the election. Williamson, who is known for being just as much of a nutjob as Bernie Sanders, might be able to spoil Biden’s chances.

She’ll in no way win the nomination. But her moves against Biden could inspire stronger candidates to challenge him. Joe might lose his chance at re-election before he even announces his campaign.

I couldn’t think of a more deserving man for that to happen to!

Key Takeaways:

  • Former presidential candidate Marianne Williamson hinted at a 2024 run.
  • She said she would make a big announcement on March 4th.
  • Williamson hammered Biden’s failures, saying he was disconnected from Americans.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1208

Published by

Patriot Journal is a trusted news and media website that delivers fair and unbiased coverage on the most important political, social, and economic issues of our time, with a focus on American patriotism.

Westland, MI
2K followers

More from Patriot Journal

Rita Curran Cold Case Solved by Cigarette Butt after 50 Years

Rita Curran was discovered strangled in her Burlington, Vermont, apartment on a July evening in 1971. The 24-year-identity old’s murderer’s was a mystery for more than 50 years.

Read full story

Five Significant Events Since “Murdaugh Murders” on Netflix

The 52-year-old Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh and her 22-year-old son Paul Murdaugh were both murdered on June 7, 2021, and their deaths are the subject of the new true crime series Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal on Netflix.

Read full story

A Texas Republican bill would prohibit voting in schools due to safety concerns.

A Republican from Texas is getting ready to submit two bills that would make it illegal to put polling places in most schools because "heightened emotions" can make schools less safe.

Read full story
114 comments

On the day his biography was released, Mike Pompeo's PAC spent $42,000 on books.

FILE – Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addresses an audience at a periodic “Politics and Eggs” gathering at Saint Anselm College, in MPhoto byHipp Radio Network. On the day his memoir was published, former secretary of state Mike Pompeo’s political action committee reportedly spent $42,000 on books.

Read full story
31 comments

Democrats are secretly preparing for life after Joe Biden if he leaves office before 2024

Many political insiders have been assuming that President Joseph Biden will run in 2024 for a number of months. Now, some of his allies are apparently making preparations for the improbable chance that he withdraws.

Read full story
210 comments

Ohio Train Crash Evidence Turns Heads Across America – Norfolk Southern’s Train Found to be Both Too Long and Too Heavy

The catastrophic derailment in East Palestine, OH has put thousands of Americans at risk. The train was carrying chemicals that are toxic to humans (not to mention wildlife). And the geniuses within the government decided to burn off the chemicals, releasing them into the air and then the water.

Read full story
1373 comments

Supreme Court Gets Rocked by 19 States – They Fire Off Urgent Demand to Stop Biden’s Cancelling Title 42

The Supreme Court has been the last line of defense against Joe Biden’s tyranny. The court has stopped this out-of-control administration from driving the country into the ground on many occasions. But Biden is still determined to shut down our prosperity, destroy our borders, and eliminate any rights citizens have.

Read full story
2571 comments

Michael Jordan Just Gave a Generous Birthday Gift – On His Own Landmark Birthday, He Makes Donation to Make-A-Wish

Michael Jordan is considered one of the greatest players in NBA history. And, unlike many modern players, he continues to show stand-up character off the courts. As many athletes currently playing exploit their fame to push politics, Jordan is using his wealth and influence to make lives better.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy