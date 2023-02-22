Ohio Train Crash Evidence Turns Heads Across America – Norfolk Southern’s Train Found to be Both Too Long and Too Heavy

Photo by Patriot Journal

What’s Happening:

The catastrophic derailment in East Palestine, OH has put thousands of Americans at risk. The train was carrying chemicals that are toxic to humans (not to mention wildlife). And the geniuses within the government decided to burn off the chemicals, releasing them into the air and then the water.

Investigators are trying to make sense of what happened. Lawmakers are demanding answers, as countless residents are afraid of returning to their homes. And now, it looks like we are getting some details about the train that derailed. And it appears this will come back to haunt the Biden administration.

From CBS News:

The train, which originated from Madison, Illinois, on the evening of Feb. 1, broke down at least once before derailing in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 3, according to employees familiar with the matter.

The employees say there were concerns among those working on the train over what they believed was the train’s excessive length and weight — 151 cars, 9,300 feet long, 18,000 tons — before it reached East Palestine, which contributed to both the initial breakdown and the derailment.

So, according to employees, the train that derailed in East Palestine had broken down at least once before. Some say the train was too heavy and too big to be stable. This suggests that the rail company knew the train was in disrepair, but approved of its use anyway.

That might lead to lawsuits and further investigations against the company. Residents who have already returned to their homes are suffering from reported headaches, rashes, and respiratory problems. That could be caused by the toxic chemicals the government released. It might be even worse when it comes to the town’s water supply.

As bad as this might be for the company, Biden has his share of the blame. Remember when BP had its oil spill during the Obama administration? The oil rig exploded, because government agencies were neglecting numerous violations.

Federal agencies, like Buttigieg’s Department of Transportation, are supposed to inspect trains and enforce various standards. Why else do you think these agencies have so much power? Yet Buttigieg and the rest of the Biden administration were MIA when this train derailed, putting lives at risk.

Make no mistake, Buttigieg is going to blame the rail company. He and Biden are going to pin this all on the company. But they had a hand in this disaster. And they must be held accountable too.

