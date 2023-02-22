Supreme Court Gets Rocked by 19 States – They Fire Off Urgent Demand to Stop Biden’s Cancelling Title 42

Patriot Journal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ILIG_0kucY3R100
Photo byPatriot Journal

What’s Happening:

The Supreme Court has been the last line of defense against Joe Biden’s tyranny. The court has stopped this out-of-control administration from driving the country into the ground on many occasions. But Biden is still determined to shut down our prosperity, destroy our borders, and eliminate any rights citizens have.

Recently, the Biden administration moved to dismiss a case that it has been fighting for a while. It claimed the case was “moot”–meaning they do not want to submit to the court’s decisions. The court appeared to side with Biden, by canceling oral arguments. So, nineteen states are firing back.

From The Epoch Times:

The 19 states fighting the Biden administration’s plan to end the Title 42 policy that allows rapid expulsion of the illegal immigrants swamping the U.S.-Mexico border are asking the Supreme Court to press on with the case after it abruptly canceled oral arguments a few days ago…
On Feb. 16, the court pulled the hearing in Arizona v. Mayorkas, court file 22-592, scheduled for March 1, from the calendar without providing an explanation or an indication of how the justices voted on the matter.

Joe Biden wants the case over Title 42 to be dismissed, because he plans on ending the emergency COVID on May 11th. Biden claims that, with the emergency over, Title 42 is no longer needed. We pointed out in the past that Biden was trying to have his cake and eat it too, over COVID.

He kept extending the emergency, so he could spend billions. But he wanted to get rid of Title 42, to let in millions of illegal aliens. Biden claims he will end the emergency order in May. But the 19 states who sued him refuse to back down.

They are calling on the Supreme Court to rule on this issue, regardless. Biden has made it very clear that he is refusing to enforce immigration law. He is leaving the border open, allowing drug cartels, criminal aliens, and human traffickers into the country.

His DHS refuses to deport border jumpers. Instead, Biden has spent COVID money to bus illegals to communities across America. It’s clear that, Title 42 or no, Biden has no intentions of protecting the border.

Shouldn’t the Supreme Court deal with that? Biden is violating federal law to welcome aliens into the country. He is ignoring his own oath of office and the waves of criminals trampling our border. He will not listen to states or Congress. The third branch of the government must address it.

Key Takeaways:

  • Nineteen states are demanding the Supreme Court to rule on Title 42.
  • Biden wants the case dismissed, because he claims the emergency order will end on May 11th.
  • Biden has refused to enforce our border or uphold immigration law.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2571

Published by

Patriot Journal is a trusted news and media website that delivers fair and unbiased coverage on the most important political, social, and economic issues of our time, with a focus on American patriotism.

Westland, MI
2K followers

More from Patriot Journal

Burlington, VT

Rita Curran Cold Case Solved by Cigarette Butt after 50 Years

Rita Curran was discovered strangled in her Burlington, Vermont, apartment on a July evening in 1971. The 24-year-identity old’s murderer’s was a mystery for more than 50 years.

Read full story
Colleton County, SC

Five Significant Events Since “Murdaugh Murders” on Netflix

The 52-year-old Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh and her 22-year-old son Paul Murdaugh were both murdered on June 7, 2021, and their deaths are the subject of the new true crime series Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal on Netflix.

Read full story
Texas State

A Texas Republican bill would prohibit voting in schools due to safety concerns.

A Republican from Texas is getting ready to submit two bills that would make it illegal to put polling places in most schools because "heightened emotions" can make schools less safe.

Read full story
114 comments

On the day his biography was released, Mike Pompeo's PAC spent $42,000 on books.

FILE – Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addresses an audience at a periodic “Politics and Eggs” gathering at Saint Anselm College, in MPhoto byHipp Radio Network. On the day his memoir was published, former secretary of state Mike Pompeo’s political action committee reportedly spent $42,000 on books.

Read full story
31 comments

Democrats are secretly preparing for life after Joe Biden if he leaves office before 2024

Many political insiders have been assuming that President Joseph Biden will run in 2024 for a number of months. Now, some of his allies are apparently making preparations for the improbable chance that he withdraws.

Read full story
210 comments

2024 Race Gets Major Shakeup by Former Biden Rival – Joe Could Get Primaried by 2020 Challenger Marianne Williamson

Nobody in their right mind thinks Biden is fit to be president. He certainly isn’t up for running for re-election, despite what he claims. At the moment, establishment Democrats are pushing to keep him in power. He’s far too valuable to them as a rubber-stamping monkey. But anyone paying attention is just waiting for Joe’s frail condition to knock him out of contention.

Read full story
1208 comments
East Palestine, OH

Ohio Train Crash Evidence Turns Heads Across America – Norfolk Southern’s Train Found to be Both Too Long and Too Heavy

The catastrophic derailment in East Palestine, OH has put thousands of Americans at risk. The train was carrying chemicals that are toxic to humans (not to mention wildlife). And the geniuses within the government decided to burn off the chemicals, releasing them into the air and then the water.

Read full story
1373 comments

Michael Jordan Just Gave a Generous Birthday Gift – On His Own Landmark Birthday, He Makes Donation to Make-A-Wish

Michael Jordan is considered one of the greatest players in NBA history. And, unlike many modern players, he continues to show stand-up character off the courts. As many athletes currently playing exploit their fame to push politics, Jordan is using his wealth and influence to make lives better.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy