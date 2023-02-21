Michael Jordan Just Gave a Generous Birthday Gift – On His Own Landmark Birthday, He Makes Donation to Make-A-Wish

What’s Happening:

Michael Jordan is considered one of the greatest players in NBA history. And, unlike many modern players, he continues to show stand-up character off the courts. As many athletes currently playing exploit their fame to push politics, Jordan is using his wealth and influence to make lives better.

It might be hard to believe, but this year marks Jordan’s 60th birthday. Time flies, doesn’t it? The legendary athlete has plenty of reasons to celebrate his life and accomplishments. You might expect him to throw an all-out gala, inviting the cream of the crop to party with him. He might do that, but first, he is making a jaw-dropping donation.

From AP News:

Six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan is celebrating his 60th birthday on Friday by making a $10 million donation to Make-A-Wish.
It is the largest donation ever received from an individual in the organization’s 43-year history.
Jordan’s hope is that his decision to celebrate his birthday by donating to Make-A-Wish will inspire others to help fulfill the wishes of the kids still waiting for their wishes to come true.

Wow. Instead of spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on a birthday bash, Michael Jordan is donating $10 million to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. That is the largest donation from a single individual in the group’s history.

Make-A-Wish is famous for making wishes come true for children suffering from terminal illnesses. Often, children facing a premature death are granted extraordinary wishes, like going on unforgettable trips or meeting their favorite actor or athlete.

But those kinds of wishes aren’t cheap. The group runs on donations from people all over the world. And this single donation will go a long way in helping the organization bring hope to many suffering children.

And, given Jordan’s incredible influence, this might spark a trend. Other athletes and celebrities will hopefully be inspired to donate as much to the organization.

While other celebrities are using their “influence” to sell makeup and toys, Jordan is helping sick kids.

Key Takeaways:

  • Legendary NBA player Michael Jordan is celebrating his 60th birthday.
  • To mark the occasion, he donated $10 million to Make-A-Wish.
  • Make-A-Wish helps terminally ill children, granting them their biggest wishes.

